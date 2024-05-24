Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday May 27

U.S. markets closed (Memorial Day)

China industrial profits

Germany business climate

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April.

--

Tuesday May 28

ECB 3-year CPI expectations

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indexes for April. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 city) for March. The Street is expecting and increase of 0.3 per cent from February and 7.3 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for March. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.5 per cent and year-over-year jump of 7.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence for May.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for May.

Earnings include: Bank of Nova Scotia

--

Wednesday May 29

Japan consumer confidence

Germany CPI and consumer confidence

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book released.

Earnings include: Bank of Montreal; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; EQB Inc.; HP Inc.; National Bank of Canada; Patriot Battery Metals Inc.; Salesforce Inc.

--

Thursday May 30

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence and jobless rate.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s current account balance for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s payroll survey: job vacancy rate for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of May 25. Estimate is 219,000, up 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP and GDP price index for Q1. The Street expects annualized rate increases of 1.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale and retail inventories for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for April. Consensus is a month-over-month decline of 0.6 per cent.

Earnings include: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce; Champion Iron Ltd.; Costco Wholesale Corp.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Laurentian Bank of Canada; Lululemon Athletica Inc.

--

Friday May 31

China PMI

Japan jobless rate, industrial production and retail sales

Euro zone CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s real GDP and chain prices for Q1. Estimates are annualized rate rises of 2.3 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for March. Consensus is flat month-over-month.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for April. The Street expects 0.3-per-cent increases from March for both.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for April. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from March and up 2.8 per cent from the same period a year ago.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for May.

Also: Ottawa’s budget balance for March.

Earnings include: BRP Inc.; Canadian Western Bank