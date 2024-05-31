Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday June 3

China PMI

Japan manufacturing PMI and capital spending

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s S&P manufacturing PMI for May.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P manufacturing PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for April. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.2 per cent from March.

Also: Canadian and U.S. auto sales

Earnings include: Coveo Solutions Inc.

==

Tuesday June 4

Germany unemployment

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for April. Consensus is a rise of 0.6 per cent from March.

Earnings include: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.; Ferguson PLC; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

==

Wednesday June 5

Japan and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP National Employment Report for May.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s labour productivity for Q1.

(9:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s global services PMI for May.

(9:45 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement with press conference to follow.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Global Services/Composite PMI for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for May.

Earnings include: Dollar Tree Inc.; Lululemon Athletica Inc.; North West Co. Inc.; Transcontinental Inc.

==

Thursday June 6

China trade surplus

Euro zone retail sales

Germany factory orders

ECB monetary policy meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 1. Estimate is 222,000, up 3,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labor costs for Q1. Consensus estimates are annualized rate rises of 0.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade deficit (and revisions) for April.

Earnings include: Enghouse Systems Ltd.; JM Smucker Co.; Saputo Inc.

==

Friday June 7

Japan household spending

Euro zone real GDP

Germany trade surplus and industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for May. The Street expects a rise of 0.1 per cent, or 25,000 jobs, from April with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 6.1 per cent and average hourly wages rising 4.8 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May. Consensus is a rise of 180,000 jobs month-over-month with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.9 per cent and average hourly wages increasing 0.3 per cent from April and 3.9 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q1.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.