Calendar: What investors need to know for the week ahead

Monday June 10

China aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Japan real GDP and banking lending

Italy industrial production

--

Tuesday June 11

Japan machine tool orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for April. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 5.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins

Earnings include: Major Drilling International Inc.

--

Wednesday June 12

China CPI and PPI

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May. The Street is expecting a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent and a year-over-year gain of 3.4 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

(3:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem joins a panel at the Conference of Montreal.

Earnings include: Broadcom Inc.; Dollarama Inc.; Wall Financial Corp.

--

Thursday June 13

Bank of Japan meeting and monetary policy announcement (through Friday)

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q1.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of June 8. Estimate is 225,000, down 4,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for May. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from April and up 2.7 per cent year-over-year.

(9:35 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada deputy governor Sharon Kozicki speaks at the Canadian Association for Business Economics.

Earnings include: Adobe Systems Inc.; Kroger Co.

--

Friday June 14

Japan industrial production

Euro zone trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for April. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 1.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April. Estimate is a gain of 2.8 per cent from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for April. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 15.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for May. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent from April and 1.6 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for June.