Monday September 4

U.S. and Canadian markets closed (Labour Day)

Germany trade surplus

==

Tuesday September 5

Japan, China and Euro zone services and composite PMI

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for July. Estimate is a decline of 2.5 per cent from June.

Earnings include: Major Drilling Group International Inc.; Sigma Lithium Resources Corp.

==

Wednesday September 6

China trade surplus

Euro zone retail sales

Germany factory orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian merchandise trade balance for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian labour productivity for Q2. Estimate is a decline of 0.5 per cent from Q1.

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada policy announcement.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Services PMI for August.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released.

Earnings include: Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Descartes Systems Group Inc.; Gamestop Corp.; Transcontinental Inc.

==

Thursday September 7

Euro zone GDP

Germany industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for July. Estimate is a decline of 5.0 per cent from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 2. Estimate is 234,000, up 6,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. productivity and unit labour costs for Q2. The Street is expecting annualized rate increases of 3.6 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q2.

(1:55 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem presents the Economic Progress Report in Calgary.

Earnings include: BRP Inc.; Enghouse Systems Ltd.

==

Friday September 8

Japan real GDP

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for August. Estimate is an increase of 0.1 per cent, or 15,000 jobs, from July with the unemployment rate remaining 5.5 per cent and average hourly wages rising 4.5 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian capacity utilization for Q2.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale trade for July.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds from Q2.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for July.

Earnings include: Kroger Co.