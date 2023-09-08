A daily rundown of the economic reports and corporate earnings that will be grabbing the market’s attention in the week ahead

Monday September 11

China’s aggregate yuan loans, new loans and money supply.

Japan machine tool orders

Earnings include: NanoXplore Inc.

==

Tuesday September 12

Germany’s ZEW Survey

(6 a.m. ET) U.S. NFIB Small Business Economic Trends Survey for August.

Earnings include: Evertz Technologies Ltd.; Wall Financial Corp.; WildBrain Ltd.

==

Wednesday September 13

Euro zone industrial production

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s national balance sheet and financial flow accounts for Q2.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for August. The consensus on the Street is an increase of 0.6 per cent from July and up 3.6 per cent year-over-year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for August.

Earnings include: Dollarama Inc.; North West Company Inc.

==

Thursday September 14

Japan’s core machine orders and industrial production

ECB monetary policy announcement

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for July. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 1.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 9. Estimate is 225,000, up 9,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for August. The Street expects an increase of 0.2 per cent from July (or 0.4 per cent excluding automobiles).

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI final demand for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from July and up 1.2 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for July.

Earnings include: Adobe Inc.; Empire Company Ltd.; Oracle Corp.; Transat AT Inc.

==

Friday September 15

China’s industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

Eurogroup meeting

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for July. Estimates are increases of 0.7 per cent and 0.8 per cent from June, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s international securities transactions for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for July. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 8.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from July and up 2.9 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Survey for September.

(9 a.m. ET) Canadian existing home sales and average prices for August. Estimates are year-over-year increases of 7.0 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively.

(9 a.m. ET) Canada’s MLS Home Price Index for August. Estimate is a rise of 1.0 per cent year-over-year.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for August. The Street expects a rise of 0.1 per cent from July with capacity utilization remaining 79.3 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for September.