Monday September 25

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August.

(10:30 a.m. ET) U.S. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity for September.

Earnings include: Thor Industries Inc.

Tuesday September 26

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales for August.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for July. The Street is projecting an increase of 0.6 per cent from June and down 0.2 per cent year-over-year.

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. FHFA House Price Index for July. Consensus is a month-over-month rise of 0.5 per cent and a year-over-year increase of 3.9 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. new home sales for August. Consensus is an annualized rate slide of 2.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for September.

Earnings include: Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Cintas Corp.; Costco Wholesale Corp.; Ferguson PLC

Wednesday September 27

China industrial profits and current account balance

Japan machine tool order and minutes from Bank of Japan’s July 27-28 meeting

Germany consumer confidence

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. durable goods orders for August. The Street expects a decline of 0.4 per cent from July with core orders rising from 0.1 per cent.

Earnings include: AGF Management Ltd.; Micron Technology Inc.; Paychex Inc.

Thursday September 28

Euro zone economic and consumer confidence

Germany consumer prices

ECB Economic Bulletin is released

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours for July.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Sept. 23. Estimate is 218,000, up 17,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. real GDP for Q2. Consensus is an annualized rate increase of 2.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. corporate profits for Q2. Estimate is a year-over-year decline of 6.5 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent from July.

(4 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosts a town hall with educators in Washington.

Earnings include: Accenture PLC; Blackberry Ltd.; Carnival Corp.; Nike Inc.; SolGold PLC.

Friday September 29

China markets closed

Japan jobless rate, retail sales and industrial production

Euro zone CPI

Germany retail sales and unemployment

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s monthly real GDP for July. The Street expects a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. personal spending and income for August. Consensus is month-over-month rises of 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. core PCE Price Index for August. Consensus is a rise of 0.2 per cent from July and up 3.9 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods trade deficit for August.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for September.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for September.