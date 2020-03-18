 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Calls for markets to close intensify amid global economic crash

Tim ShufeltInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The unprecedented intensity of the continuing global market crash is fuelling calls in the United States and Canada for a rarely used provision – shutting down stock exchanges to prevent markets from collapsing entirely.

On Wednesday, pandemic fear gripped financial markets once again, twice triggering market-wide trading halts in the U.S. and Canada for the fourth day out of the past eight.

Trillions of dollars of investor money are evaporating at stunning speed, as markets grapple with the potential economic cost of the outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

“If the market is so dislocated that the purpose of the market isn't functioning, in terms of trading and being able to manage risk, why is it open?” said Jason Mann, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Edgehill Partners.

So far, regulators and exchanges have not been receptive to the idea. “We feel strongly that it is in the best interest of all of our stakeholders; including issuers, investors, and market participants, that the markets remain open,” John McKenzie, the interim chief executive of TMX Group, said in a statement on Wednesday.

That view is shared by U.S. officials, although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently raised the possibility of shortening trading hours.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton told CNBC on Monday that “markets should continue to function through times like this.”

The argument for a temporary closing is that the pandemic is so unusual that markets are ill-equipped to gauge its economic impact, and that a full-blown market meltdown could quickly turn a health crisis into a financial one.

Allowing the sell-off to spin out of control could generate a wave of margin calls, forcing leveraged investors to liquidate their positions in order to settle their loans. Heavily indebted companies could lose access to credit markets, forcing them to cut costs, lay off staff or go bankrupt. Pension funds could become underfunded.

But exchanges are not meant to shut down simply because stock prices are crashing. Previous closings have typically been the result of war or disasters, such as Hurricane Sandy in 2012, or the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Story continues below advertisement

“Markets are functioning as designed, to match willing buyers with willing sellers, and should continue to do so,” Brian Madden, a portfolio manager at Goodreid Investment Counsel in Toronto, said in an e-mail.

“Any shutdown of stock exchanges might serve only to displace panic and liquidity-seeking from the stock markets and move it to the banks.” While a run on Canadian banks is a remote possibility, limiting investors’ access to their own money could have unintended consequences.

Some market watchers arguing for a shutdown have been alarmed at the inability of central banks and governments to reassure investors. The extraordinary monetary and fiscal stimulus being injected into the global economy and financial system is doing little to stop the free-fall.

But bear markets don’t typically bottom out in response to financial shock and awe. There was nothing special about March 9, 2009, the day U.S. and Canadian stocks hit their low points in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, for example.

“There was no big policy announcement at that point. There was no great economic data, there was no earnings blowout – nothing to indicate we’d turned a corner,” said Craig Basinger, chief investment officer at Richardson GMP. Instead, that was simply the day that opportunistic buyers of equities started to overpower sellers. Today’s markets are far from that kind of inflection point, Mr. Basinger said.

“This is panic selling, there’s no question about that. But this is panic selling for a reason – most people have never seen this before.”

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies