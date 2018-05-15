 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Can my grandchild be my TFSA beneficiary?

Can my grandchild be my TFSA beneficiary?

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers

Can you make a child not even two years old the beneficiary of a TFSA?

A 70-something woman asks this question on behalf of a granddaughter. Here’s an answer from Carol Bezaire, vice-president of tax, estate and strategic philanthropy at Mackenzie Investments. Ms. Bezaire said a minor child or grandchild needs an adult to act on his or her behalf for matter such as this. This means the granddaughter should not be named directly as beneficiary.

A solution: Designate the child’s mother (daughter to the woman asking this question) as beneficiary for the TFSA, but as trustee for the granddaughter.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you do this, your daughter will receive the TFSA proceeds on behalf of your minor granddaughter,” Ms. Bezaire wrote in an e-mail. “You can name your daughter in your will to be trustee as well for any inheritance your granddaughter receives with instruction as to how your daughter then pays out to your granddaughter (at age 18, 21, 25 or whatever you feel you want to do).”

Once the granddaughter reaches the age of majority, the grandmother can change the beneficiary designation on her TFSA to her granddaughter if she wishes, Ms. Bezaire added.

The grandmother also wanted to know if the proceeds of her TFSA could be transferred to the granddaughter as a TFSA, or if the account had to be cashed out first.

Ms. Bezaire said the TFSA in this case must be collapsed and the proceeds paid out. TFSAs can only be passed to a beneficiary who is a spouse or common-law partner. The spouse or partner would have to be designated as a “successor holder” for that kind of a transfer.

On taxes, the grandmother wondered who was responsible for taxes on the TFSA holdings between the date of death and the handover to the granddaughter.

“Any investment income or growth in the account between the date of your passing and the date of distribution to your granddaughter will be taxable to your granddaughter,” Ms. Bezaire said.

One final note on taxes: With the TFSA paid out to the granddaughter, the grandmother’s final tax return would not have to include the TFSA amount.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.