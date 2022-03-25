Revenue at capital markets and wealth management firm Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF-T has been rising, but you might not know it from the share price. According to Refinitiv, 12-months trailing revenue is up 39 per cent, but the share price has dropped about 20 per cent over the past three months as investors worried about interest rate hikes and geopolitics. President and CEO Dan Daviau has been buying the pullback, spending $3.7-million purchasing shares between Feb. 18 and March 22. The 300,000 shares were bought at an average price of $12.40.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

