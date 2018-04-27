Canada, Australia, Sweden listed among countries most at risk of financial crisis

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The Wall Street Journal lists Canada among the country’s most likely to experience severe financial issues,

“Ian Harnett, chief investment strategist at Absolute Strategy Research in London, adds Norway and New Zealand to [Canada, Australia and Sweden]. Helped by a mix of commodities and exports to China they avoided the worst of the credit crunch in 2008-09, but still benefited from the low global rates that followed. ‘The result was they got the wrong price of capital,’ he says… Look at house price to income ratios. In 2007 the housing bubbles of Ireland and Spain led the world on this measure, according to OECD data. Now Canada, Australia and Sweden, along with New Zealand and Norway, are well ahead of other developed countries—and close to the Irish and Spanish 2007 levels.

“Sweden, Australia and Canada have a multiplying factor if trouble hits: Banks are financing themselves abroad, often on a fairly short-term basis.”

“To Spot the Next Financial Crisis, Look Who Was Spared by the Last One” – Wall Street Journal

“Canada’s housing market still ‘highly vulnerable,’ CMHC says” – The Globe and Mail

“Toronto-Dominion Raises Mortgage Rate in ‘Biggest Move in Years’” – Bloomberg

Investors think of online shopping when thinking of Amazon.com, and Windows when considering Microsoft, but outsized profits at both firms are being driven by the same trend – cloud computing,

“Despite the surge in shopping, [Amazon CFO Brian] Olsavsky gave credit for Amazon’s $1.6 billion profit last quarter to two younger businesses: advertising and Amazon Web Services… Amazon Web Services (AWS), which handles data and computing for large enterprises in the cloud, won new business and saw its profit margin expand. It posted a 49 percent rise in sales from a year earlier to $5.44 billion, beating estimates.”

“Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games” – Reuters

And for Microsoft,

“Much of Microsoft’s recent growth has been fueled by its cloud computing business as more enterprises seek to cut data storage costs by adopting cloud-based software and moving their applications to data centers. The company’s flagship cloud product Azure, which competes with Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) dominant cloud infrastructure offering Amazon Web Services (AWS), recorded revenue growth of 93 percent in the third quarter ended March 31.”

“Microsoft tops estimates as Azure, Office products drive gains” – Reuters

See also: “This is a tech bubble, when’s the crash?” – FT Alphaville

The progress of NAFTA negotiations looks positive from a Mexican perspective,

““I think we are reasonably close. Certainly this has been a very good week,” said Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo gave a more tempered view … Guajardo told reporters: “It is going, it’s going, but not easy - too many things, too many issues to tackle.”

“Mexico says NAFTA deal ‘reasonably close’ talks ‘not easy’” – Reuters

“No risk of NAFTA termination despite Trump’s bravado: economists” – Reuters

“Canada and U.S. clash over sunset clause in ‘forceful’ NAFTA talks” – CBC

