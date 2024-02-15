Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T is down about 33 per cent over the past year but has been rallying lately. Six months ago, the stock was in the bottom 10 per cent of our INK Edge rankings. However, it has taken flight after some insider buying and now hovers in the top 30 per cent of all stocks ranked. In November, two insiders bought a total of about $344,063 worth of shares in the public market. Meanwhile, the company has repurchased $96-million worth of shares over the past 6 months.

Ted Dixon is the chief executive officer of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.