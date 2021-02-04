Canada, home of the bank stock unicorns

A daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala has annoyed Canadian investors in the past with a more skeptical outlook for domestic bank stocks. Now, however, he’s making up for it in a Wednesday research report called Canadian Banks: The Banking Unicorns,
“We are bullish on the outlook for the Canadian banks. In the near term, economic recovery in North America should serve as a strong tailwind to drive revenue growth, lower credit costs and unlock excess capital. Beyond the cyclical rebound, we see the group as unique among large-cap global banks given its secular growth potential. At home, this growth is aided by powerful immigration trends (standout among G7 nations) which brings-in a steady flow of knowledge workers while driving household formation. Externally, the market share opportunity in the US - an economy 10x the size of Canada … Banks have done well at capitalizing on this growth opportunity, significantly outperforming global peers when measured on revenue/share growth over the last decade … We are raising our EPS estimates by 4% for 2021 driven by lower credit costs and modestly higher revenue growth (resiliency in capital markets, PPP fees). We assume no share buybacks or dividend hikes for 2021, although these could very likely occur in 2H21.
Mr. Poonwala has a buy rating on all major domestic bank stocks.
National Bank economists Kyle Dahms and Camille Baillargeon warned that improvements in domestic housing affordability are not entirely what they seem (my emphasis),
“Higher incomes and record low interest rates were almost completely offset by a substantial rise in home prices. Indeed, prices for the national composite rose 4.5% in the quarter, the highest quarterly gain in 11 years. While a 29 basis points decline in our 5-year benchmark mortgage rate has helped keep housing affordable this quarter, the nearly 100 basis points decline for rates since the start of the pandemic is surely propulsion for the current appreciation in home prices. Although the confluence of all these factors has resulted in home affordability having never been better since 2015, there is another hurdle for potential homebuyers. The rise in home prices has translated into a higher down payment. At a national level, there has never been a worse time to accumulate the minimum down payment . Assuming a savings rate of 10% of total median household income, it would now take 60 months (5 years) to save for the minimum down payment (approximately 6%) on the representative home. Still, with interest rates unlikely to rise soon, vaccine rollout ushering a return to normal and market conditions in favour of sellers, home prices are on track to keep growing in 2021. As a result, affordability is likely to deteriorate on both a mortgage payment as a percentage of income and down payment basis going forward.”
The research team at Credit Suisse published their list of top 10 most preferred Canadian stocks,
“Every Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to 3 Outperform rated stocks based on a 6-12 month time horizon. For the #1 Top Pick, we expand our analyst’s view by including Investment Thesis, Catalysts, Debates, Pushback, and Valuation. The exercise resulted in a list of 10 top stock ideas. These top picks should not be viewed as portfolios.”
The stocks are Royal Bank of Canada, Sun Life Financial Inc., TransAlta Corp., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Altagas Ltd., Element Fleet Management Corp., Endeavour Mining Inc., Newmont Mining Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.
