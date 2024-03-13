Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

I wrote a newsletter Monday about the increasing pessimism regarding Canada’s economic future, which generated a lot more website traffic than usual. Tyler Cowen, an economics professor at George Mason University, wrote what amounted to a rebuttal in his weekly Bloomberg column titled Oh Canada, Your Economy Is Better Than You Think,

“A chorus of doomsayers is pointing out that by some measures, Canadian per-capita GDP is in decline. While there is genuine room for concern, the bad news is much overstated … Canadian GDP per capita has not regressed to where it was in 2014. That metric deflates incomes by producer prices, whereas for actual living standards economists generally agree that a consumer-prices deflator of some kind is more appropriate. Using that metric, Canadian per- capita GDP mostly has been rising since 2014, the pandemic aside, and currently stands modestly above pre-pandemic levels, albeit with a very recent downturn … Canada has more egalitarian policies than does the US. It looks for professional qualifications in many of the immigrants it admits. And many potential top Canadian earners leave for the larger market of the US, thus truncating the top of the Canadian income distribution over time. You may or may not like all of these realities, but they are unlikely to change anytime soon. The result is that Canadian incomes tend to bunch toward the middle. In the simplest possible terms: Canada is not only a great place to live, it is also getting better”

“Oh Canada, Your Economy Is Better Than You Think” - Bloomberg (paywall)

***

BMO chief strategist Brian Belski sees a broadening of market leadership that will help Canadian equities,

“We have started to see the beginning of broadening out of performance away from the mega cap names. Indeed, unlike in 2023 when 65% of the S&P 500 performance was driven by the 10 largest capitalization stocks and only 28% of US companies outperformed the market, year to date these 10 largest names only account for 43% of performance and almost 40% of SPX companies are outperforming the index … From our perspective, this unwinding of the reliance on the few to the many can and will continue to benefit Canadian equities. In fact, the S&P/TSX has kept pace with the S&P 500 equally weighted index since October 2023, highlighting the strong correlation the TSX maintains with US equities and the strong tailwind that this broadening US performance is having and will continue to have on Canadian stock market performance … We have already seen a clear improvement in breadth of performance in both growth and value areas of the market, with Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, and Financial performance broadening out”

***

Wells Fargo equity analyst Christopher Harvey described how quarterly equity index rebalancing affects popular stocks with price momentum in Momentum drove passive, now passive drives momentum,

“Momentum (i.e., strong price action) in select index names is driving certain stocks through sector-risk limits. S&P’s rules for sector weights are complex and the rebalances are not always intuitive. For example, we estimate NVDA will be sized down by 300bps in the XLK ETF, but MSFT (which is >20% of the ETF) will be sized up by 100bps. This creates some confusion and cross-currents, but overall, Momentum is for sale in the rebalance. The five stocks with the largest “upsizing” in Tech/Comms averaged positive returns in the two trading days surrounding last Friday’s post-close rebalance announcement. These stocks tend to have lower MO’”

Mr. Harvey’s observation that ‘momentum is for sale in the rebalance’ is the key one, and investors might want to look for companies with the strongest price momentum previously that are down in the past week.

***

