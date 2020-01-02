 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s guru of dividend growth tallies up his 2019 results

Rob Carrick Personal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Tom Connolly shut down his investing newsletter a year ago after a run of close to 40 years, but he’s still managing his own portfolio and sharing the details.

Mr. Connolly’s focus has always been dividend growth, which means focusing less on yield and more on a company’s record for consistently increasing its cash payouts to shareholders over the years. Long-term dividend growth pays off in two ways - rising income over the years and, very often, a rising share price. Higher dividends are an incentive for investors to want to own a stocks.

Mr. Connolly tallied the dividend growth in his model portfolio for 2019 through to Dec. 19 and came up with an average increase of 8.9 per cent over 2018. That compares with an inflation rate of 2.2 per cent in November on a year-over-year basis. Look no further, retirees, for a way to help your investment income keep pace with inflation.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 31 stocks in the model portfolio. Mr. Connolly divides them into four categories: Telecom, utilities, financials and lower-yield with higher dividend growth and financials. The lower dividend, higher growth stocks come from sectors such as industrials and consumer staples.

Here are the 2019 dividend growth stars in each of the four categories:

Telecom: Telus Corp.’s dividend was up 7.1 per cent, as tracked by Mr. Connolly. BCE Inc. came in second at 5 per cent.

Utilities: Canadian Utilities Ltd. and Atco Ltd. were both up around 7.5 per cent, with Fortis Inc. up 6.1 per cent.

Financials: Toronto-Dominion Bank was up 10.4 per cent, followed by Manulife Financial Corp. at 9.9 per cent.

Lower yield with higher dividend growth: Canadian National Railway Co. topped the group with a dividend increase of 18.1 per cent, while Imperial Oil Ltd. was up 15.8 per cent.

The dividend growth stocks in the model portfolio with the highest dividend yields: Enbridge Inc., BCE and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, each with yields between 5 and 6 per cent as of late December, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked if there were any good values from the model portfolio in late 2019, Mr. Connolly said no.

“Everything is so expensive,” he said by e-mail. “I am telling my people to wait."

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies