A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

BofA U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is recommending old economy sectors that have been starved of capital,

“The old economy (Energy, Materials, Housing, etc.) has been starved of capital for 10+ years, whereas Tech has enjoyed free money. With the end of ZIRP, we see the pendulum swinging back to the old economy … After 25 straight months of being a top 3 sector in our tactical sector framework, Energy fell to second-to-last in January, with the weakest price momentum and EPS revision of all sectors. But valuations still remain compelling, and falling earnings volatility, limited supply, and continued shareholder returns keep the sector attractive. Consumer Discretionary remains the bottom-ranked sector for the fourth straight month. Industrials is now on top, notching #1 for the first time since September 2020 after which the sector outperformed the S&P 500 by 6ppt over the next two months. We remain bullish on the capex cycle, which benefits Industrials, but prefer commodities (Energy & Materials) given limited supply and inexpensive valuations.

Scotiabank analyst Phil Hardie sees “value hidden in plain sight” where Canadian asset managers are concerned,

“Discounted valuations combined with rising AUM and more buoyant market sentiment likely helped drive significant outperformance, led by AGF followed by CI, with IGM also generating positive alpha. On the surface, the valuations of Canadian Asset and Wealth Managers likely look discounted, but we believe an even more compelling value proposition reveals itself after making a few simple adjustments … Common themes over the past years have been strategic and core investments to diversify and add new growth avenues. These activities have included investments in traditional and digital wealth management, alternative asset management and moving toward opportunities beyond traditional domestic markets. We believe these investments will ultimately create significant shareholder value and shift the narrative surrounding these companies beyond the domestic mutual fund space. That said, we believe the value of these investments is largely overlooked and not reflected in their share prices… Despite what are likely to be challenging near-term conditions, we expect the asset managers to continue to develop new offerings and investor solutions to meet the evolving needs and shifting appetite. Retail fund development is likely to be focused on 1) global exposures, 2) responsible investments and 3) alternative investment strategies and asset classes.”

Citi analyst Atif Malik sees chipmaker NVIDIA as a primary beneficiary from artificial intelligence and ChatGPT,

“NVDA stock was up 9% after reporting “beat and raise” results driven by gaming (+16% vs Citi/Street +1%). More importantly, management expects Y/Y data center sales to accelerate through the year on new products and generative AI inflection. Nvidia announced plans to provide AI cloud services through [platforms] like Azure/GCP/Oracle to accelerate enterprise AI adoption with more details to follow at GTC conference in March. We raise our FY24/25 EPS by 2%/1% and lift TP [target price] to $245 on expanding market multiples or 35x vs prior 30x P/E CY24 EPS power of ~$7. We remain Buy-rated and view stock as the best pure play on generative AI adoption like Open AI’s ChatGPT use in search.”

