Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian made a number of changes in her top ten picks for growth and value investors,

“Growth 10 Screen: NRG replaced by OXY. BofA vs. Consensus. EPS Surprise Model rating is no longer in the 1 to 5 range for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG); it will be replaced by Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Value 10 Screen: NRG, GD & BWA replaced by VZ, FITB & CVX . BofA vs. Consensus. EPS Surprise Model rating is no longer in the 1 to 5 range for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) and fell below 5 for General Dynamics (GD) and Borgwarner Inc. (BWA); will be replaced by Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and Chevron Corp. (CVX)

This leaves the growth list as Amazon.com Inc., Danaher Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. (which won’t help today), Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Inc., Netflix Inc., Starbucks Corp., T-Mobile U.S. Inc. and Vertex Pharamceuticals.

In addition to the names above, the value list is now American International Group, APA Corp. Best Buy Co. Inc., Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, M&T Bank Corp., and T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

“BofA’s Subramanian: top 10 U.S. picks for growth and value” – (tables) Twitter

Citi strategist Chris Montagu uses a variety of fundamental and stock price data to uncover the world’s top stocks combining value and momentum. This month, Royal Bank of Canada jumps into the top decile of MSCI World Index stocks.

The other nine companies moving into the top decile are Tesla Inc., United Health Group Inc., Keyence Corp., Capital One Financial Corp. EOG Resources Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Anglo-American PLC, Infineon Technologies AG and Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

“Royal Bank moves into Citi’s top decile of global stocks” – (table) Twitter

BMO chief economist Doug Porter is looking for domestic inflation to continue higher,

“Euro Area headline CPI flared higher yet again in January, when everyone was looking for it to simmer down—not an encouraging signal for coming North American CPI results. True, core did ease somewhat, as energy continues to be a big driver… both oil and gas prices remain on the march. Natgas prices flared again, rising more than 11% to around US$5.40 (winter is proving to be annoyingly resilient this year; blame your local groundhog). Oil didn’t move much on net on a day OPEC+ held to its slow ramping up of production. But the story here is that WTI remains solid at around $88. For Canadian consumers, it’s especially painful as the loonie has simply not been responding much to the persistent strength in energy prices. In Canadian dollar terms, WTI is now almost C$112/bbl. Aside from the spike in 2008, that rivals any other price ever—great for producers, not so great for consumers. In early 2022, there was some hope CPI could soon roll over, since gas prices popped a year ago—not going to happen.”

“BMO: no relief from Canadian inflation ahead” – (research excerpt) Twitter

