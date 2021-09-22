 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian bank stocks may face valuation headwinds from Liberal tax pledge

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The surtax is just one potential new revenue source that the federal government is examining, raising the question of whether the sector is now facing rising political risk

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The Canadian political landscape may look remarkably similar the day after Justin Trudeau’s Liberals were re-elected to another minority government. But investors are facing something new: The Liberal victory means that the party’s pledge to impose additional taxes on banks and insurers now has traction.

In August, the Liberals said that if re-elected they would impose a 3-per-cent surtax on financial firms that generate an annual profit of more than $1-billion – a measure that would apply to all of the Big Six banks, along with Great-West Lifeco Inc., Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc.

The problem for investors here: The surtax is just one potential new revenue source that the federal government is examining, raising the question of whether this dividend-generating sector is now facing rising political risk that will weigh on valuations.

Story continues below advertisement

New taxes, daycare and help for home buyers: How Liberal election promises will affect your finances

“We have some concern that this group of companies has made it onto the ‘naughty list’ and increased scrutiny may cause some spillover into other business practices and go beyond pure taxation,” Darko Mihelic, an analyst at RBC Dominion Securities, said in a postelection research note.

The Liberals estimate that the surtax, along with a four-year temporary fee called the “Canada recovery dividend,” will generate a combined minimum of $2.5-billion a year over the next four years – a threat big enough to halt an encouraging bank stock rally that peaked in late August.

Since then, bank stocks have fallen by an average of nearly 5 per cent, compared with a 1.3-per-cent decline by the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the same period.

But Mr. Mihelic has come up with additional numbers weighing on financial firms as Liberals look for new government revenue.

The Liberals want to restrict the ability of federally regulated entities, which include banks and insurers, to use tiered ownership structures that distribute Canadian profits to jurisdictions with lower tax rates. Squeezing these structures could generate $1.2-billion in the next fiscal year, rising to $4.7-billion annually at the end of four years, Mr. Mihelic estimates.

The Liberals also plan to inject more funding into the Canada Revenue Agency, which could mean that the government will double down on a continuing case that challenges the way large banks deducted tax on certain dividends paid between 2009 and 2016. The current amount of money in dispute: $7.5-billion.

“The banks have not set aside any reserves for this potential tax bill,” Mr. Mihelic said in his note.

Story continues below advertisement

The good news for investors? Mr. Mihelic believes that the decline in bank stocks over the past several weeks suggests that the surtax and Canada recovery dividend are largely priced in. Bank stocks, which are the most exposed to the potential changes, trailed a modest rebound in the S&P/TSX Composite Index on Tuesday but saw some gains.

Also, the Liberal proposals have landed at a time when bank stock valuations are hardly lofty, suggesting that investor enthusiasm for the sector had been somewhat muted anyway, leaving the stocks less vulnerable to setbacks.

According to RBC Dominion Securities, share prices relative to book value and estimated earnings – two popular methods used by analysts for assessing bank stock valuations – are well below the 15-year average. For insurers, share prices are slightly above the 15-year average for book value, but look quite cheap using estimated earnings.

But the question now is whether the new political tone will persist, putting additional pressure on valuations and limiting further rallies.

Prior to the election, analysts believed that Liberal campaign pledges were not enough to blunt a bullish approach to the big banks for longer-term investors, since the sector stood to benefit from the rebounding economy, recovery of credit losses and the eventual return of dividend hikes.

Now that the Liberals have won a new mandate to govern, though, a hypothetical threat has become more real – and potentially bigger.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies