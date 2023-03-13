Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Soon after the announcement of the new liquidity provision for struggling U.S. regional banks, there was an outpouring of politically slanted opinion pieces that were more or less a restatement of the writer’s prior beliefs using the Fed plan as a springboard.

I am personally ambivalent about the SVB bailout – and it is a bailout. It was necessary to squash contagion but positive reactions are limited by legitimate moral hazard concerns.

BMO bank analyst Sohrab Movahedi does not think the upheaval in the U.S. banking system will affect domestic banks,

“Bottom Line: Last week’s sell-off in bank stocks (Canadian bank index was down 510 basis points) was triggered by the eventual failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on Friday (KBW Bank Index was down 1,500+ bps). The issue looks to be a bad diet of too much short duration borrowings funding too much long-dated assets. The size of SVB precluded it from being subject to regulatory NSFR [net stable funding ratio] and LCR [liquidity coverage ratio] requirements which could have mitigated the duration mismatch risk, in our view. The ’Big 6′ Canadian banks have diversified funding sources, and are subjected to NSFR and LCR, and based on their latest reports, all were comfortably above regulatory minimums for funding and liquidity. We do not see a similar mismatch risk at the “Big 6″.”

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck assessed the longer-term implications of the SVB situation on U.S. bank stocks in a Sunday research report,

“Putting itall together, it means lower NIM/NII, [net interest margin/net interest income] lower ROE [return on equity] across the industry: Even before the events of last week, we expected NIMs to peak at a lower level than the prior cycle, and move down starting 2Q23. More deposit competition, more longer term wholesale funding, less duration risk/more liquidity means that NIMs will be even lower than what we have been looking for.”

BofA Securities strategist Michael Widmer throws some more cold water on the mid-term prospects for the lithium market,

“As EV penetration rates have risen from 1.6% five years ago to 10% in 2022, lithium producers managed to deliver more lithium in 2022 than anticipated in each of the three years prior. This is a contrast to copper, a mature market, where miners often underdeliver. We are squaring off three different supply scenarios with lithium demand, based on BofA’s EV penetration rate of 40% by 2030. In our base case, we anticipate surpluses in 2024-2026, up to the point where some production discipline, especially at Greenbushes and SQM, may be required, but deficits thereafter. If miners manage to deliver all projects on time and with the production volumes promised, there will be no shortfalls. That said, EV numbers embedded in the IEA Net Zero scenario, which assumes an EV penetration rate of 64% by 2030, imply sustained lithium deficits.”

