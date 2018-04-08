Canadian capital outflow hints at a troubling continued outlook for the TSX

Canadian stocks keep finding new ways to disappoint.

With a domestic economy running at near capacity, corporate profits strong and even the crude-oil market showing some resilience, the domestic stock market is still among the worst performers in the developed world this year.

Without energy prices to blame for this latest bout of lousy equity returns, one new culprit may be that foreign portfolio investment is finding more favourable destinations beyond Canada’s borders.

“It’s pretty safe to say from anecdotal evidence, and from the equity market and the currency, that there is some capital leaving the country,” says Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter.

With North American free-trade agreement renegotiations hanging over Canada’s economic fate, and U.S. corporate tax cuts delivering a blow to Canadian business competitiveness, the country’s equity market at the moment is not the draw it once was for foreign investors.

Until recently, oil prices served as a credible scapegoat for frustrated Canadian shareholders.

It started in 2014, when the global oversupply of oil reached a tipping point, sending crude prices into a nosedive and upending the resource-laden market for Canadian stocks. Ever since, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has lagged the S&P 500.

Even after the Canadian economy fully recuperated, the stock market continued to dwell on the oil crash. Despite having the advantage of an economy that topped the Group of Seven rankings for growth last year, the TSX largely sat out the global ascent in equities in 2017.

The gradual recovery of the price of crude itself also failed to elevate Canadian stocks.

Just as the painfully slow rebalancing of the oil market lifted West Texas Intermediate to beyond the US$60 mark, where it has stayed for almost all of this year so far, a huge price gap opened up between Canadian and U.S. crude. A shortage of Canadian pipeline capacity, limiting the transportation options for domestic producers, resulted in a discount on Western Canada Select of up to $30.

Over the past couple of months, that burden on the Canadian stock market has also lifted. And still the stock market has failed to respond.

Since early February, the oil-price differential has been cut nearly in half, over which time the S&P/TSX Composite Index has declined by 1 per cent. Even the energy sector within the index has failed to register an upside over that same time.

The Canadian dollar has also been curiously weak, as one of the few major currencies in the world that has lost value against the U.S. dollar in recent months.

“There’s something else fundamental going on here,” Mr. Porter said.

In recent days, two chief executives of Canadian bank have expressed concerns about capital potentially exiting Canada. “We are seeing the early stages of a decision that’s being made to invest at the margin in the United States before Canada,” Bank of Montreal CEO Darryl White told reporters on Thursday.

Similarly, portfolio investment may be the early stages of a south-bound redirection.

In January, foreign investment in Canadian securities amounted to just $5.7-billion, a marked slowdown from the pace set over the past three years.

Although additional data is needed to confirm a trend, recent equity and currency losses suggest the emergence of a net outflow from Canadian stocks, Mr. Porter said.

If that turns out to be the case, it would mark an abrupt reversal from the sizeable net inflows seen in recent years.

Last year, net foreign purchases of Canadian stocks and bonds totaled $190-billion, marking the third consecutive year in excess of $100-billion.

“It’s been impressive, the amount of foreign purchases of Canadian securities,” said Krishen Rangasamy, a senior economist at National Bank of Canada. “But I don’t think we’ll see a major change in that record.”

Barring a shock to the domestic economy coming from trade talks or the housing market, the Canadian market’s appeal is not likely to suffer much, Mr. Rangasamy said.

He pointed to strong corporate earnings as forming a key support. Last year, companies listed on the S&P/TSX Composite Index posted earnings growth of 16 per cent over the prior year, according to Thomson Reuters data. Current estimates have Canadian earnings growing another 11 per cent this year.

“Firms are sitting on cash. They have the money to spend, and they seem willing to spend it,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

Ultimately, Canada’s weaknesses could prove a source of strength, said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets. The market may soon look on valuations in Canadian oil and gas stocks more favourably, he said.

Additionally, the shortage of tech listings in Canada is starting to look like an advantage, as big U.S. technology stocks continue to get clobbered over concerns related both to valuations and user privacy.

“The magnetic draw of the tech sector is weakening,” Mr. Shenfeld said. “Maybe the beaten-up Canadian equity market looks a little better on a relative basis.”