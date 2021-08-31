Canadian company among Citi’s ‘value creators’ list of top small and mid cap stock picks

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Morgan Stanley’s report on July electric vehicle sales was published Monday.
“Global BEV [battery electric vehicle] sales (exc. hybrids and plug ins): 333,273, up 102% YoY, and down 22% vs last month’s 428,767 BEV sales … 1) GM at 36k sales, 2) TSLA at 35k sales, 3) VW at 34k sales … Ford sold 6,745 units of the Mustang Mach E globally in the month of July and it was the 4th highest selling BEV model in the US, behind Tesla’s Model Y ‚Tesla’s Model 3 and VW’s ID.4. .. USA BEV Sales: Up 65% Y/Y to 34,877 in July-21 vs 21,081 last year and 52,388 last month. US EV Penetration in July-21 is at ~2.7% vs ~1.7% in July- 20.”
The sales penetration in U.S. markets is still low, but climbing significantly.
“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Electric vehicle sales in July” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Citi analyst Scott Chronert has updated his list of ‘value creators’, his top picks for U.S.-traded small and mid-cap stocks.
“MasTec Inc. (MTZ) is added to our “Value Creators” SMID focus list… At a market cap of $6.8B, MTZ is an infrastructure construction company that has reshaped its portfolio to benefit from secular trends including Clean Energy, electric transmission & distribution, infrastructure and communication. We are attracted to management’s confidence that it can meaningfully grow sales beyond 2021 given increasing customer investments in fiber and 5G and its growing presence in the renewable energy space.”
Mastec replaces H.B. Fuller. The list as it now stands is Tripadvisor Inc., Albertsons Co.s Inc., PulteGroup Inc., Boot Barn Holdings Inc. , CVR Energy Inc., LPL Financial Holdings Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A), Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Upwork Inc., Logitech International SA, Entegris Inc., Jabil Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Eagle Materials Inc. and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc..
“@SBarlow_ROB Citi’s ‘value creators’ - top picks in U.S. small and mid- cap” – (table) Twitter
***
Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman published a report outlining the four big takeaways from domestic bank earnings reports,
1. The Recovery Remains On Track: The emergence of the delta variant has certainly complicated the post-pandemic economic outlook, but the clear message from management is that despite the risks the recovery remains firmly on track.
2. Canada Remains Best in Show: For all the talk of Canada’s recovery lagging the US, once again each of the Big 6 delivered very impressive performances from their flagship domestic P&C units. Impressive mortgage growth remains the key driver here, but for the second quarter in a row we saw strong commercial loan growth …
3. Capital Markets Surprised to the Upside: There was some concern that trading would weigh on the banks’ Y/Y results, but that downward pressure was largely better than expected and helped by very robust underwriting.
4. Regulatory Risk Is Elevated: For a number of quarters now we have been arguing that regulatory risk is rising for the banks, and remains the most significant risk to bank shares after COVID. A campaign proposal from the Liberals brought this topic to the front pages, but we view it as a broader issue.”
“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: Canadian banks, “Four Key Takeaways from the Quarter” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Newsletter: “Peak growth is behind us, but here’s why investors shouldn’t be spooked” – Globe Investor
Diversion: “From Spider-Man to The Matrix, the Best Things We Saw at CinemaCon 2021” – Gizmodo
Tweet of the Day: “@RBAdvisors Bloomberg Chart of the Day points out smallcaps cheapest since…well…the last big #tech bubble” – Twitter
