Morgan Stanley’s U.K.-based global equity strategist Andrew Sheets made an important point about cash becoming an attractive asset class,

“The idea that holding cash means paying for insurance is no longer accurate. US 6-month T-bill yields (3.1%) are the highest since late 2007 and offer 157bp more than the dividends of the S&P 500, 21bp more than US 10-year Treasuries and just 60bp less than the US Aggregate Bond index. For USD investors, cash has ceased to be a material drag on a portfolio’s current yield. The numbers may be less extreme in Europe, but still represent a change of regime. .. we think that holding USD cash looks relatively attractive on a cross-asset basis. It offers a high current yield. It offers liquidity. If offers a better 12-month total return than our strategy forecasts imply for US equities, US Treasuries and either US Investment Grade or High Grade credit (with considerably less volatility)”

The future attractiveness of cash is dependent, of course, on Morgan Stanley’s bearish view on equities.

A Canadian company – Canadian Pacific Railway – is among Wells Fargo’s main Focus List of top picks. The Focus List is a concentrated list of stocks that represents a combination of the equity sector guidance from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute and security selection from its Global Securities Research. Its objective is to exceed the total return of the S&P 500 Index over an approximate one-year timeframe.

Outside of CP, the non-energy and financial stocks on the list are Alphabet, Live Nation Entertainment, The Home Depot, O’Reilly Automotive, Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Danaher Corp., Eli Lilly, Humana Inc., Intuitive Surgical, UnitedHealth Group, Zoetis, Parker-Hannifin, Apple inc., Accenture PLC., ASML Holding NV, Cisco Systems, Mastercard Inc., Microsoft, NVIDIA Corp., Paychex Inc., Texas Instruments, and Linde PLC.

BofA Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala previewed earnings for the domestic banks and reiterates BMO as his top pick,

“The continuation of a more upbeat mood in the equity markets (TSX Bank index +12% since mid-July lows), reassuring management comments and relatively undemanding valuations could drive stocks higher in the near term. Street will be watching for signs of credit stress (we don’t expect much) … We lower our POs, by 4% on average, to reflect a higher weighting to a recessionary scenario (50% vs. 25% previously). BofA’s Economics team calling for a US recession starting late 2022, but expects continued GDP growth in Canada... Updated forecast reflects higher net interest margins given the more aggressive pace of rate hikes in Canada/US, moderation in Canadian residential mortgage loan growth, weaker investment banking/wealth management revenues and modestly higher PCLs (credit costs). Margin expansion could emerge as the key differentiator in a backdrop of slowing balance sheet growth with TD Bank-TD likely to see the greatest boost… BMO remains our top idea in the sector given the potential for superior loan growth (US commercial growth could be particularly strong), margin expansion, deal driven synergies (Bank of the West) and solid execution.

