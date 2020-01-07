Canadian consumers start 2020 in a funk as high debt loads bite

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
I’m not generally a big believer in sentiment surveys – they are too backward looking and fickle to use as economic or market indicators – but the struggling Canadian consumer is a bit of a different story.
High debt loads and recent disappointing retail sales data could be signs of the beginning of a domestic deleveraging process that will form a big hurdle for growth.
From a Tuesday BMO report,
“Sentiment had strong momentum through much of the first half of [2019], hitting a 19-month high in July. But, the mood quickly shifted, with confidence now sitting at a 3-year low. The lack of optimism heading into 2020 suggests consumers are starting the year on a wobbly footing amid high household debt and a job market that’s losing steam”
See also: “Trouble spots in Canada's economy: Fidelity's David Wolf” – BNN Bloomberg (video)
Iranian officials are ramping up the anti-American rhetoric, but there’s no sign that markets are taking it seriously.
In a report released overnight, Nomura strategist Masanari Takada notes,
“Market movements imply that the majority of market participants doubt that tensions will escalate to the point of an actual military confrontation. For example, looking at average option skew (1M 90%/110%) based on individual options on US aerospace and defense stocks, we see that skew has leaned only slightly toward call-over since the start of the year. Caution in the markets even looks limited in comparison to early autumn 2017, when the spotlight was on nuclear tests by North Korea. Similarly, excess returns (versus the S&P 500) for these stocks do not yet show any noticeable outperformance.”
The oil sands feature in the Financial Times column “Democracies are ill-suited to deal with climate change.” but I’m not sure this is correct,
“In contrast to spending on education, investing in carbon reduction poses a free-rider problem. If the US banned coal while Canada went ahead with its trans-mountain oil pipeline, the former would feel bamboozled. There is enough carbon in Canada’s oil sands to outweigh every virtuous action taken by the rest of the planet. It would take a very special country to do the right thing in the knowledge that selfish actions by its neighbours could render its sacrifices futile”
“ Democracies are ill-suited to deal with climate change” – Financial Times (paywall)
Interesting analytical tidbit from Citi’s global strategy team led by Robert Buckland,
“We think markets entered a prolonged Phase 3 of the credit/equity clock in February 2018. This is a late-cycle bull market when credit spreads and equity volatility rise, market leadership narrows (into US equities in this cycle) and growth beats value. Phase 4 is a proper bear market where spreads/volatility rise further and the narrowing leadership trades reverse. It’s too early to make that call”
This statement has all kinds of market implications. For one, a shift to value stock outperformance would represent a significant extension in the bull market by this framing.
BAML: Copper is closely linked to the strength of global trade— 𝕮𝖍𝖎 🛢️ (@chigrl) January 6, 2020
The metal is fairly valued at present. Any improvement in trade, global headline PMI, and China demand would be constructive given current low inventories. pic.twitter.com/pkwqQxCFAc