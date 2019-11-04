 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian crude discount widens to highest level in a year after Keystone pipeline oil spill

Tim Shufelt Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Damage from the Keystone pipeline oil leak, which occurred last week, is seen in a field near Edinburg, N.D.

HO/The Canadian Press

The discount on Canadian crude widened to its highest level in nearly a year after a major oil spill forced the shutdown of the Keystone pipeline, a key conduit for energy exports to U.S. markets.

Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. has not given a timeline for a return to service of Keystone, which ruptured and leaked an estimated 1.5 million litres of crude oil in North Dakota last week.

The outage helped drag Alberta crude prices down to about US$34 a barrel as of Monday, compared with US$56.54 for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for oil.

Story continues below advertisement

The last time the gap between the two was that wide was last December, at the tail end of a crash in Canadian oil prices caused by a shortage of pipeline capacity.

“Canadian crude differentials can temporarily blow out again, until either rail responds or Keystone returns,” Michael Tran, a commodity strategist at RBC Dominion Securities, wrote in a report.

“The next week to 10 days will be a white knuckle ride.”

The Keystone pipeline, which originates in Hardisty, Alta., is one of the primary ways of moving heavy oil sands crude destined for American refineries. TC Energy is also proposing to build the US$8-billion Keystone XL pipeline linking Alberta to the Gulf Coast.

Shipments on the existing line account for up to 18 per cent of Canada’s oil exports to the United States. Additional rail capacity may be able to handle close to half of the lost pipeline capacity.

But there are no easy alternatives to transporting the 590,000 barrels a day that Keystone can accommodate. And each day that Keystone is out of service will commit additional stranded Canadian crude barrels to inventories.

Most pipeline ruptures are repaired and service resumed within a week or two. If that’s the case this time around, the sector can probably manage the additional stockpiles.

Story continues below advertisement

But there is little room for error, Mr. Tran said.

Much longer than that and excess supply could overtake storage capacity, which in the past has put extreme downward pressure on prices for Alberta oil. Last year, Western Canadian Select, or WCS, sank to as low as US$13.46 a barrel as excess supplies piled up.

The cause of the North Dakota leak and the duration of the outage, let alone the environmental toll, are not yet known.

And this is not Keystone’s first major spill. In 2017, a rupture leaked 6,600 barrels in rural South Dakota.

“At some point, the regulators are going to get really annoyed, and they may want to take action,” said Samir Kayande, a director at RS Energy Group.

If Keystone is offline for a sustained period for whatever reason, the capacity to move oil by rail will be put to the test, Mr. Kayande added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The other option could be deeper curtailment, because there is now precedent for the government managing production and we know that works.”

In 2018, mandatory production cuts were put in place in Alberta to help ease the pipeline bottleneck. That move is widely credited with helping balance out the Canadian oil market and reduce the pricing differential to normal levels.

Last week, the Alberta government announced plans to ease those production restrictions. A measure set to take effect in December would allow producers to exceed their quotas if they can move those barrels by rail.

A prolonged Keystone outage could force a reconsideration of the curtailment guidelines, Mr. Kayande said.

The spill is the latest setback for a sector under extraordinary pressure, as it contends with weak global pricing over growth concerns, environmental scrutiny related to climate change, the exodus of investment capital and the lack of takeaway capacity amid a factious national pipeline debate.

“This outage underscores the structural issue plaguing the Canadian oil industry, whose fortunes are consistently one pipeline leak away from a materially wider WCS differential,” Mr. Tran said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter