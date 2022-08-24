Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief economist Doug Porter details the collapse of an important housing market indicator:

“Not to pile on, but just a reminder how quickly Canada’s housing market has also turned this year amid the aggressive pivot by central banks. The inventory of unsold homes has risen to 3.4 months (s.a.) from an incredibly skinny 1.7 at the start of the year. That’s getting back close to the much calmer conditions prevailing just before the pandemic when they were a bit above 4 months’ supply. A metric that’s a bit more concerning for the near term outlook is the ratio of sales to new listings, which has plunged to just above the 50 level after holding well above a record high 75 for all of 2021. In Ontario, that ratio has dropped to barely above 40, a level it has seen only once in the past 25 years (in the depths of the 2008/09 downturn). Prices have famously started to drop in many Ontario cities in recent months, including the GTA, but they’re still up a tad from a year ago. This ratio says there is more weakness coming, and soon.”

An interesting chart from Morgan Stanley shows that the Internet stocks that previously drove markets higher are, despite being well off their peaks, still expensive. Meta, Google and Amazon.com are 20 per cent, 19 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, above their lowest enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of the past five years. The table includes several internet stocks that remain well above trough multiples.

Credit Suisse analyst Joo Ho Kim provided a look at Royal Bank’s just-released and disappointing quarterly earnings,

“RY missed both us and consensus, as strong results from its core Canadian Banking business (strong margin expansion and expense management) was more than offset by weaker results from the bank’s market sensitive businesses. We saw particular weakness from the bank’s trading results, which was down 34% Y/Y, mostly driven by nearly non-existent revenue contribution from interest rate and credit products (which on average had contributed between C$350-$450 MM/quarter over the past several quarters or ~$0.19/share at the lower end). Underwriting revenue decline was more in line with what we had expected. Total expenses were down 1% Y/Y, though more ‘controllable’ expenses (ex. variable and share-based compensation) were actually up 8% Y/Y, despite the expectation for moderation in H2/F22.”

