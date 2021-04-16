 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Canadian housing market: Low supply is not the problem

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from the Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

I don’t think BMO economist Robert Kavcic would disagree that some major Canadian centers need more housing supply, but his point here - that housing listings are running well above year ago levels and partially addressing the supply issue - is important.

“Contrary to the perception out there, new residential listings in Canada rose to a record high in March. The market is indeed drum tight. But, look at the chart and decide what looks more out of balance? The denominator (supply being too low)? Or the numerator (sales being too high)? Hint: It’s the latter (i.e., the red line surging off the page). In fact, on a seasonally adjusted basis, new listings are now running 25% above pre-COVID norms (we use all of 2019 here as the baseline). Sales, however, are running almost 75% above that level. We’ll reiterate that this acute surge in demand is exaggerated by massive federal-to-household transfers, the promise of low-for-long interest rates, engrained expectations of price growth, fear of missing out, and likely some speculation.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: High demand, not low supply, is the current problem for Canadian housing market” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie highlighted forecasts for the best TSX quarterly earnings season since 2003,

“Profits should be up 94% YoY from the Q1/20 trough (highest pace since 2003). Healthy consumer balance sheets, a pickup in discretionary spending, and better-than-expected commodity prices should more than offset negative seasonality, in our view, potentially leading to above-average positive surprises for the fourth consecutive quarter in a row… Sales per share may contract 4.9% from Q4/20. Nevertheless, sales forecasts remain upbeat for the remainder of 2021… Financials, Energy, and Discretionary are set to beat, while Industrials could disappoint for a second quarter. Strong results from U.S. banks are an auspicious sign for their Canadian counterparts. In our view, a robust housing market, a hot streak of M&A activity and potential reversals in PCL (provision for credit losses) charges increase the odds of a beat in the sector… Looking forward, TSX EPS is expected to hit a new all-time high this year (C$1,124), exceeding the 2019 high of C$1,063.”

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS: Best quarterly earnings season since 2003 ahead for TSX” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Aakash Doshi detailed a big problem with cryptocurrencies – they are extremely un-environmentally friendly. Politically, this makes it easier for regulators to start intervening in crypto markets.

Story continues below advertisement

“The power load for Bitcoin has surged ~66x since late 2015, surpassing that of the entire nation of Argentina, with ~ 60% higher carbon intensity, as over 60% of mining activity appears based in China, where 60% of power comes from coal. As of mid-April 2021, global power demand by the Bitcoin network likely hit an annualized 143-TWh, ~4% higher than Argentina’s total electricity generation in 2019, according to Cambridge University Center for Alternative Finance. Yet CO2 emissions from the Bitcoin network could well be 60% higher than Argentina’s electricity sector in 2019, as over half of Bitcoin’s electricity demand is met with coal. A year ago, China hosted ~65% of global Bitcoin hashrate, but that number could be lower now as digital mining activity is shifting away from China, primarily to the US, Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Malaysia. Back in late 2019, over 75% of Bitcoin hashrate was located in China, and the US was third. The US now ranks second in the hashrate ranking, as it overtook Russia in 1Q’20, with over 7% share by April 2020”

" @SBarlow_ROB Citi: ‘As of mid-April 2021, global power demand by the Bitcoin network likely hit an annualized 143-TWh, ~4% higher than Argentina’s total electricity generation in 2019″’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “This Beatles album could become the most expensive record ever sold” – A Journal of Musical Things

Tweet of the day: “@SoberLook China’s investment-grade bond yields are climbing. Investors worry that Beijing may allow some SOEs to fail. Source: @WSJmarkets " – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies