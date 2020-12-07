 Skip to main content
Top Links

Canadian miner among Citi’s most favoured stocks in hot sector

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

It’s always a bit disquieting when Wall Street pundits arrive at a consensus outlook – when everybody agrees the chances of something else entirely happening seem to rise – but that’s the situation we have.

Volaitlity is expected in the short term before a post-pandemic economic rally pushes markets higher. First, Morgan Stanley,

Story continues below advertisement

“The biggest debate about 2021 probably isn’t where the market is going. It’s how it gets there. We, and many others, are optimistic on the next 12 months. But there’s less agreement among investors on how these gains will be achieved. With our economists still in the ‘V-shaped recovery’ camp, we think returns will be powered by strong economic growth, driving an early-cycle, post-recession pattern of returns. Buy what you’re usually supposed to buy following a recession … Better growth, supportive liquidity and attractive valuations are all reasons to adopt a ‘procyclical’ stance across key cross-asset pairs: Long US small-caps over large-caps, long AUD/NZD/SEK/NOK versus USD and long high yield over investment grade. We think that US 10-year rates will hit 1.45% by end-2021, and are underweight government bonds … There hasn’t been a single significant bank failure in the wake of the world’s largest economic drawdown on record and, more strikingly, there hasn’t been a single significant capital raising. The US trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate sits at 8.0%. In 2009, a milder recession, it peaked at 14.2%... If you’re constructive on the year ahead, the question of ‘how you get there’ still matters.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “The biggest debate about 2021 probably isn’t where the market is going. It’s how it gets there” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs economist Arjun Menon wrote similar sentiments (my emphasis),

“The S&P 500 index closed Friday at an all-time high of 3699 and has generated a total return of 16.5% YTD. The market has reached our year-end target of 3700. Absolute valuation is high compared with history with the forward P/E at 21.1x. However, equities are more reasonably valued in the context of the low interest rate environment. From a tactical perspective, our Sentiment Indicator (SI) shows equity positioning is +2.0 standard deviations above average. Stretched positioning typically represents a headwind to short-term equity market returns when economic growth is stable or decelerating. The recent surge in COVID hospitalizations and weaker-than-expected economic data therefore increase the risk of a modest positioning-driven pullback in the next month. However, the headwind from stretched positioning on forward equity. nmarket returns historically has diminished in the medium-term. We continue to expect significant equity market upside in 2021 given our baseline assumptions of widespread vaccine distribution by mid-year and a ‘V’-shaped economic recovery. Our year-end 2021 target for the S&P 500 remains 4300, representing potential appreciation of 16% during the next 12 months.”

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: “our Sentiment Indicator (SI) shows equity positioning is +2.0 standard deviations above average” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

With all this economic optimism, it’s unsurprising that Citi’s North American mining analyst Alexander Hacking is bullish on his sector. Canada’ First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is among his favoured picks,

" Citi’s Global Commodity Team has made significant upgrades to metals price forecasts in their 2021 outlook report… There is not significant upside in 2021 from current levels - $7500/t copper, $2000 ali/t, $115/t iron ore, $1900/oz gold – but these prices are the highest in years and generally imply strong earnings and FCF, especially in iron ore…The macro backdrop for mining equities is supportive given a combination of low Fed rates, a weak dollar, momentum in China and equity rotation into value. That said, the recent market melt-up has left most of our coverage looking fully valued relative to long-term prices, and copper miners looking stretched. We continue to see FCF as the key valuation metric but investors will soon be looking for growth if history is any precedent. Our favorite stocks on a relative view heading into 2021 are Vale (iron ore), First Quantum (copper), Newmont (gold) and Steel Dynamics (steel). "

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi: “” Citi’s Global Commodity Team has made significant upgrades to metals price forecasts in their 2021 outlook report” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades” - Globe Investor

***

Diversion: “Trudeau government won’t say who got billions of dollars in aid” – CBC

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies