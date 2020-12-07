Canadian miner among Citi’s most favoured stocks in hot sector

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
It’s always a bit disquieting when Wall Street pundits arrive at a consensus outlook – when everybody agrees the chances of something else entirely happening seem to rise – but that’s the situation we have.
Volaitlity is expected in the short term before a post-pandemic economic rally pushes markets higher. First, Morgan Stanley,
“The biggest debate about 2021 probably isn’t where the market is going. It’s how it gets there. We, and many others, are optimistic on the next 12 months. But there’s less agreement among investors on how these gains will be achieved. With our economists still in the ‘V-shaped recovery’ camp, we think returns will be powered by strong economic growth, driving an early-cycle, post-recession pattern of returns. Buy what you’re usually supposed to buy following a recession … Better growth, supportive liquidity and attractive valuations are all reasons to adopt a ‘procyclical’ stance across key cross-asset pairs: Long US small-caps over large-caps, long AUD/NZD/SEK/NOK versus USD and long high yield over investment grade. We think that US 10-year rates will hit 1.45% by end-2021, and are underweight government bonds … There hasn’t been a single significant bank failure in the wake of the world’s largest economic drawdown on record and, more strikingly, there hasn’t been a single significant capital raising. The US trailing 12-month speculative-grade default rate sits at 8.0%. In 2009, a milder recession, it peaked at 14.2%... If you’re constructive on the year ahead, the question of ‘how you get there’ still matters.”
***
Goldman Sachs economist Arjun Menon wrote similar sentiments (my emphasis),
“The S&P 500 index closed Friday at an all-time high of 3699 and has generated a total return of 16.5% YTD. The market has reached our year-end target of 3700. Absolute valuation is high compared with history with the forward P/E at 21.1x. However, equities are more reasonably valued in the context of the low interest rate environment. From a tactical perspective, our Sentiment Indicator (SI) shows equity positioning is +2.0 standard deviations above average. Stretched positioning typically represents a headwind to short-term equity market returns when economic growth is stable or decelerating. The recent surge in COVID hospitalizations and weaker-than-expected economic data therefore increase the risk of a modest positioning-driven pullback in the next month. However, the headwind from stretched positioning on forward equity. nmarket returns historically has diminished in the medium-term. We continue to expect significant equity market upside in 2021 given our baseline assumptions of widespread vaccine distribution by mid-year and a ‘V’-shaped economic recovery. Our year-end 2021 target for the S&P 500 remains 4300, representing potential appreciation of 16% during the next 12 months.”
***
With all this economic optimism, it’s unsurprising that Citi’s North American mining analyst Alexander Hacking is bullish on his sector. Canada’ First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is among his favoured picks,
" Citi’s Global Commodity Team has made significant upgrades to metals price forecasts in their 2021 outlook report… There is not significant upside in 2021 from current levels - $7500/t copper, $2000 ali/t, $115/t iron ore, $1900/oz gold – but these prices are the highest in years and generally imply strong earnings and FCF, especially in iron ore…The macro backdrop for mining equities is supportive given a combination of low Fed rates, a weak dollar, momentum in China and equity rotation into value. That said, the recent market melt-up has left most of our coverage looking fully valued relative to long-term prices, and copper miners looking stretched. We continue to see FCF as the key valuation metric but investors will soon be looking for growth if history is any precedent. Our favorite stocks on a relative view heading into 2021 are Vale (iron ore), First Quantum (copper), Newmont (gold) and Steel Dynamics (steel). "
***
Tweet of the Day:
