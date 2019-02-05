Canadian mortgage growth drops to 17-year low

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bloomberg reports that Canadian mortgage growth has slowed to a 17-year low.

I suspect, however, that the story’s emphasis on banks is misguided in light of the prevalence of private lending and other forms of non-bank mortgage initiation,

Story continues below advertisement

“Residential mortgage growth rose 3.1 per cent to $1.55 trillion in December from a year earlier, the slowest pace since May 2001, and half the growth rate from two years ago, according to data from the Bank of Canada. “The bread-and-butter of profitability for Canadian banks — is going to have a little less butter on the bread," said Craig Fehr, investment strategist at Edward Jones & Co., whose firm oversees $30.8 billion in Canada. “That is, in many cases, the largest and most profitable and steady of the businesses that these banks operate."”

Fewer mortgages means fewer buyers and poses an obvious threat to the housing price rally.

“Canadian banks on notice with mortgage growth at 17-year low” – BNN Bloomberg

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: Vancouver home prices still falling” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“In Vancouver, housing sales tumble to 10-year low” - Report on Business

“Consumers are bummed, businesses are bummed, David Rosenberg is bummed” – Babad, Report on Business

***

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

My favourite long-term investment themes are still health care and cloud computing.

Health care stocks have been holding up well during recent market volatility, and recent earnings results indicate that growth in cloud computing spending continues to accelerate,

“Earnings reports from the biggest providers of internet-based computing services – Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc.’s Google – showed that these companies are grabbing a larger share of business technology spending, defying warnings from some of their suppliers that a hot corner of the industry might be cooling off… Last week, Amazon reported that its web services division, the leader in providing rented computing infrastructure from its data centers, saw revenue grow 45 percent in the fourth quarter, holding the same pace as the prior period. So did the gains at Microsoft’s Azure cloud group, where sales expanded by 76 percent.”

“Cloud-Computing Giants Keep Growing Despite Slowdown Fears” – Bloomberg

“@SBarlow_ROB C on cloud spend: " three global hyper-scale cloud players reported continued strong growth (45%+) that was consistent with Q3 and demonstrated ongoing Y/Y profitability benefits" – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: "Bottom-up 4Q EPS is now tracking slightly above our forecast amid beats across Health Care, Industrials and Tech last week." – (research excerpt) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Most prominent global strategists are bullish for the remainder of 2019. Goldman Sachs’ Sharon Bell is not,

““The dislocation at the outset of the year -- when markets had overpriced the slowdown -- has almost disappeared,” said the strategists led by Sharon Bell. “The rally we expected has happened swiftly, and given this we see relatively modest returns on equities from here." … “Assuming returns in a trading range and a macro path which is not very strong in either the Euro area or the U.S., we don’t expect very strong factor, style or sector drivers,” said the Goldman strategists.”

“Don’t Hold Your Breath for Big Stock Returns, Says Goldman Sachs” – Bloomberg

See also: “A dramatic shift saw the Fed send a set of uber market-friendly policy signals, removing one big obstacle to asset price gains and stability. But that alone is not enough to clear the path for a return to the golden days of 2017 in which all that matters for investors was unusually well aligned. For that, better news on the global economy is also needed.” – Financial Times

***

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Somebody is wrong, so far, in commodity market pic.twitter.com/PTSSxs1UXc — Scott Barlow (@SBarlow_ROB) February 4, 2019

Diversion: “Why electric cars struggle in the cold—and how to help them” – Wired