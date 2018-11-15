Canadian crude price plummets into record breaking territory as oil patch troubles intensify

An Alberta oil benchmark has plunged below US$14 a barrel, the latest spate of bad news from the oil patch as Canadian producers struggle to ship product.

The spot price for Western Canadian Select fell to US$13.46 a barrel on Thursday afternoon, down $2.29 from Wednesday’s close, according to Bloomberg. If WCS closes the day below US$13.80 a barrel, that would be the lowest close in Bloomberg data that goes back to May, 2008. (WCS has existed since late 2004.)

Thursday’s drop in WCS occurred on a day when U.S. and international benchmark pricing for oil rose. Brent crude futures rose 50 cents to settle at US$66.62 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 21 cents to settle at $56.46 a barrel – widening the widely tracked differential between the WCS and WTI price.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian oil prices have plummeted in recent months amid a pipeline bottleneck that has led to higher inventories and forced producers to export an increasing amount of crude by rail and truck. Alberta produced more than 110 million barrels of oil in August, according to the latest available data from Statistics Canada, or nearly 20 million barrels more than two years earlier.

In response, calls have emerged to curtail production. The chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc., one of Canada’s largest oil companies, urged the Alberta government this week to intervene and force producers to cut their output in a bid to prop up prices.