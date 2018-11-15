 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Canadian crude price plummets into record breaking territory as oil patch troubles intensify

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian crude price plummets into record breaking territory as oil patch troubles intensify

Matt Lundy
Comments

An Alberta oil benchmark has plunged below US$14 a barrel, the latest spate of bad news from the oil patch as Canadian producers struggle to ship product.

The spot price for Western Canadian Select fell to US$13.46 a barrel on Thursday afternoon, down $2.29 from Wednesday’s close, according to Bloomberg. If WCS closes the day below US$13.80 a barrel, that would be the lowest close in Bloomberg data that goes back to May, 2008. (WCS has existed since late 2004.)

Thursday’s drop in WCS occurred on a day when U.S. and international benchmark pricing for oil rose. Brent crude futures rose 50 cents to settle at US$66.62 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 21 cents to settle at $56.46 a barrel – widening the widely tracked differential between the WCS and WTI price.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian oil prices have plummeted in recent months amid a pipeline bottleneck that has led to higher inventories and forced producers to export an increasing amount of crude by rail and truck. Alberta produced more than 110 million barrels of oil in August, according to the latest available data from Statistics Canada, or nearly 20 million barrels more than two years earlier.

In response, calls have emerged to curtail production. The chief executive of Cenovus Energy Inc., one of Canada’s largest oil companies, urged the Alberta government this week to intervene and force producers to cut their output in a bid to prop up prices.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019