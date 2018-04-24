Canadian oil sands giant, Twitter among stocks set for big moves Wednesday

Too often in the past year, when Cenovus Energy Inc. speaks, investors sell. Last year’s big deal to buy oil sands assets from ConocoPhillips started its downward slide; last month’s announcement that its production was lower than expected was the latest example. Despite a series of earnings beats in 2017, the shares keep sliding because there’s always something else for investors to worry about.

Wednesday morning, the company gets a chance to woo them back. Although the shares have risen a bit from their depths, they remain well below past levels. That makes them a deeply discounted buy, according to some long-term investors. Many analysts who set 12-month price targets, however, are in wait-and-see mode.

On average, analysts expect a loss per share of 16 cents on revenue of just under $4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. Analysts have been cutting estimates sharply in recent days, with the four downward EPS revisions since April 19 averaging 434 per cent, Eikon says. The two dozen analysts who cover the company are evenly split between buys on one end and holds and sells on the other.

One bull is Joe Gemino of Morningstar, who said March 23 the stock “is a steal” and his best pick in the energy sector. His “fair value” estimate for the TSX-listed shares is $21, nearly twice Tuesday’s close of $12.19. “We believe the market is too narrowly focused on the company’s temporary increase in short-term leverage and is overlooking the immense growth potential in its oil sands reserves” that can be developed with Cenovus’ technology.

Cenovus is the first of several Canadian energy concerns to report this week, with Mullen Group Ltd. on Wednesday releasing results after the market closes, Husky Energy Inc., Precision Drilling Corp. and Vermillion Energy Inc. on Thursday before the market opens, and Imperial Oil Ltd. on Friday before the market opens.

Elsewhere, look for big action in the tech sector over the next couple of days.

In Tuesday’s post market, chipmaker Texas Instruments topped Wall Street targets for first-quarter profit and gave a stronger-than-expected outlook for the second quarter, thanks to higher sales of semiconductors used in cars and industrial machinery.

TI’s shares, which have fallen 6 per cent this year, climbed over 5 per cent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Dallas-based TI, which primarily makes analog chips for use in industrial equipment, automobiles and consumer electronics, has benefited as automakers increasingly invest in self-driving technology.

Tech sector biggies will also trade in anticipation of Wednesday after-market releases, such as beleaguered Facebook Inc. and E-commerce company eBay Inc. But Twitter Inc. reports before the bell. It’s expected to report higher first-quarter profit and revenue as it continues to benefit from efforts to cut costs. The company reported its first-ever profit in the previous quarter. Investors will watch for signs of growth in its user base. Analysts expect, on average, 12 cents in EPS on $608 million in revenue.





While Facebook is expected to report a rise in first-quarter revenue, investors will also watch for any update on its plan on data protection after it became embroiled in a huge scandal surrounding the misuse of its users’ data. Analysts expect, on average, $1.35 in EPS on just over $11.4 billion in revenue.

Also in Wednesday’s post market, AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, is expected to report growth in first-quarter profit, helped by higher subscriber additions. Investors will watch for any update on the pending deal to buy Time Warner. Analysts expect, on average, 87 cents in EPS on $39.3 billion in revenue.

Other big U.S. names releasing earnings before markets open Wednesday include planemaker Boeing Co.; Comcast Corp., General Dynamics Corp., the maker of Gulfstream business jets; weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp.; Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon; and Boston Scientific Corp. After trading ends, Ford Motor Co.; Visa Inc.; PayPal Holdings Inc.; and chipmakers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will join them.

With a file from Reuters