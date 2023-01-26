Canadian Western Bank CWB-T is up about 10 per cent since we highlighted it here in mid-September of last year, but it remains down over the past 12 months. Could short-term positive momentum persist for Edmonton-based lender’s stock? Insiders seem to be betting on it. From Sept. 14 to Jan. 20, five Canadian Western Bank insiders bought a total of 14,925 common shares at an average price of $24.94. The most recent purchases were from Director Maria Filippelli ,who bought 6,500 common shares from Jan. 19-20.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.