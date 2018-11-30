Canfor insiders bet on better days ahead

After a 40-per-cent plunge over the past six months, is the worst over for Canfor stock?

Insiders seem to be betting investors are too gloomy about the firm’s growth prospects.

On Nov. 26, director Peter Bentley acquired 10,000 common shares at $19.07. Mr. Bentley is an industry veteran who has seen many business cycles come and go. It probably says something that he is buying now.

Earlier on Nov. 19, independent board chairman Conrad Pinette acquired 5,000 shares at $18.24, while director William Stinson bought 6,000 shares at $18.29.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.