Inside the Market

‘Cannabis sector bracing for wave of insolvencies in 2020’

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

An academic research report by PIMCO head of client analytics Josh Davis and University of California economics professor Alan Taylor found that periods of high private debt accumulation are followed by times of low asset returns.

This paper is important to both Canadian homeowners and domestic equity investors,

“If leverage has predictive power for these macroeconomic outcomes, it should also provide signals to investors about likely directional shifts in asset markets. Long-run annual panel data for the advanced economies show that credit booms are a negative signal, not just for real GDP growth looking forward, but also for equities and bonds in absolute terms, and for equities relative to bonds. Our research provides evidence that credit growth signals can potentially improve portfolio performance through tactical asset allocation”

The findings are not easy to put in context for Canadians.

We have an open economy affected by global growth – particularly the large resource-oriented segments of equity markets – and global growth has nothing to do with domestic corporate and household debt levels. The paper’s conclusions are likely more applicable to housing prices, indicating slower appreciation over the next decade.

“Credit cycles and asset returns” – VoxEU

***

Deutsche Bank published a chart measuring “all” asset classes in 2010s.

I used quotes there because despite being a G7 nation, Canadian asset markets were not included along with the Russian equity market and Spain’s bond returns. The chart does, however, highlight the dominance of U.S. markets among top performers,

“@RobinWigg The 2010s was the Triple-Q decade” – (chart) Twitter

“@RobinWigg The final tally of 2019 returns” – (chart) Twitter

***

A short, blunt report from the Montreal Gazette warns of insolvencies in the cannabis industry,

“Cannabis industry insiders are bracing for a slew of bankruptcies in the coming year as small and medium-sized companies low on cash struggle to raise funds in the downtrodden sector. ‘We have had a busy few years, but next year we’re going to be busy for a different reason — we expect a few million dollars in legal fees from insolvencies and consolidation,’ said Ranjeev Dhillon, a partner at McCarthy Tetrault LLP and the firm’s cannabis group lead.”

“'There's just no money coming in': Cannabis sector bracing for wave of insolvencies in 2020” – Montreal Gazette

***

Diversion: “The anti-aging drug that’s just around the corner” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the Day:

