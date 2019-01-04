Cannabis stocks took over the TSX in 2018. This chart proves it

If cannabis stocks were a curiosity in 2017, then in 2018 they went mainstream.

For proof, take a look at daily trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In volume terms, a cannabis stock was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange in 144 out of 251 sessions in 2018, or 57 per cent of trading days. Aurora Cannabis Inc. was the clear standout, accounting for all but 11 of those sessions. In dollar terms, cannabis stocks were at the top in 94 sessions, with Canopy Growth Corp. accounting for 56 of them.

Activity was especially hot in the weeks before Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use in mid-October. But since then, pot stocks have shown some staying power. In December, either Aurora Cannabis or Aphria Inc. was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange, by volume, in 11 of 19 sessions.