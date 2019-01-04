 Skip to main content

Cannabis stocks took over the TSX in 2018. This chart proves it

INSIDE THE MARKET

Cannabis stocks took over the TSX in 2018. This chart proves it

Matt Lundy
If cannabis stocks were a curiosity in 2017, then in 2018 they went mainstream.

For proof, take a look at daily trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In volume terms, a cannabis stock was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange in 144 out of 251 sessions in 2018, or 57 per cent of trading days. Aurora Cannabis Inc. was the clear standout, accounting for all but 11 of those sessions. In dollar terms, cannabis stocks were at the top in 94 sessions, with Canopy Growth Corp. accounting for 56 of them.

Activity was especially hot in the weeks before Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use in mid-October. But since then, pot stocks have shown some staying power. In December, either Aurora Cannabis or Aphria Inc. was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange, by volume, in 11 of 19 sessions.

Riding high on the charts

Each green square shows when a cannabis stock

was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the

Toronto Stock Exchange, by volume and session,

in 2018.

Cannabis

Non-cannabis

Holiday

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

January

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

February

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

March

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

April

ACB

May

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

WEED

TGOD

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

June

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

WEED

ACB

July

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

August

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

APH

ACB

September

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

October

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

TGOD

ACB

ACB

ACB

November

ACB

ACB

ACB

ACB

APHA

APHA

APHA

APHA

APHA

ACB

ACB

December

ACB

ACB

APHA

ACB

Note: Aphria Inc.’s TSX ticker name changed in

November.

MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL,

SOURCE: TMX GROUP

