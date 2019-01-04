Cannabis stocks took over the TSX in 2018. This chart proves it

If cannabis stocks were a curiosity in 2017, then in 2018 they went mainstream.
For proof, take a look at daily trading activity on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
In volume terms, a cannabis stock was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange in 144 out of 251 sessions in 2018, or 57 per cent of trading days. Aurora Cannabis Inc. was the clear standout, accounting for all but 11 of those sessions. In dollar terms, cannabis stocks were at the top in 94 sessions, with Canopy Growth Corp. accounting for 56 of them.
Activity was especially hot in the weeks before Canada legalized marijuana for recreational use in mid-October. But since then, pot stocks have shown some staying power. In December, either Aurora Cannabis or Aphria Inc. was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the exchange, by volume, in 11 of 19 sessions.
Riding high on the charts
Each green square shows when a cannabis stock
was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the
Toronto Stock Exchange, by volume and session,
in 2018.
Cannabis
Non-cannabis
Holiday
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
January
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
February
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
March
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
April
ACB
May
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
TGOD
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
June
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
ACB
July
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
August
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
APH
ACB
September
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
October
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
TGOD
ACB
ACB
ACB
November
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
ACB
ACB
December
ACB
ACB
APHA
ACB
Note: Aphria Inc.’s TSX ticker name changed in
November.
MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL,
SOURCE: TMX GROUP
Riding high on the charts
Each green square shows when a cannabis stock
was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, by volume and session, in 2018.
Holiday
Cannabis
Non-cannabis
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
January
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
February
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
March
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
April
ACB
May
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
TGOD
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
June
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
ACB
July
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
August
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
APH
ACB
September
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
October
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
TGOD
ACB
ACB
ACB
November
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
ACB
ACB
December
ACB
ACB
APHA
ACB
Note: Aphria Inc.’s TSX ticker name changed in November.
MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL; SOURCE: TMX GROUP
Riding high on the charts
Each green square shows when a cannabis stock
was the most-traded TSX-listed equity on the Toronto
Stock Exchange, by volume and session, in 2018.
Holiday
Cannabis
Non-cannabis
January
FEBRUARY
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
MARCH
APRIL
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
May
June
TGOD
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
WEED
July
August
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
September
October
ACB
ACB
APH
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
November
December
TGOD
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
APHA
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
ACB
APHA
ACB
ACB
ACB
Note: Aphria Inc.’s TSX ticker name changed in November.
MATT LUNDY, THE GLOBE AND MAIL; SOURCE: TMX GROUP
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.