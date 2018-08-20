 Skip to main content

Canopy overtakes Valeant to become biggest health-care stock on TSX; other pot equities also surge

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canopy overtakes Valeant to become biggest health-care stock on TSX; other pot equities also surge

David Milstead
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Investors are continuing to treat spirits company Constellation Brands Inc.’s big bet on the cannabis sector as a watershed moment, driving shares of many big players higher Monday.

The big beneficiary is Canopy Growth Corp., recipient of the US$4 billion investment from Constellation, announced Wednesday. While investors have punished Constellation, sending its shares down roughly 10 per cent on the news, Canopy gained roughly 10 per cent just in Monday’s trading and hit an all-time high of $49. Canopy has gained roughly 50 per cent since the news broke.

Canopy has now overtaken Bausch Health Cos. Inc., formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and once the most valuable company in Canada, as the biggest health-care company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as measured by market capitalization. It is not the only winner. Tilray Inc. jumped roughly 18 per cent to a record high US$36.23; it went public in July on the Nasdaq at a price of $17. Tilray has been aided by a report from short-seller Citron Research that the private equity-backed medical marijuana company could be “next in line” for a white knight after Canopy.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Monday, Aurora Cannabis Inc. and U.S.-listed shares of Cronos Group Inc. added about 14 per cent; Aphria Inc. and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. up 4 per cent to 6 per cent.

The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF added 7 per cent and the U.S.-listed ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF rose about 6 per cent.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.