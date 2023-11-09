During periods of energy sector volatility, Cardinal Energy Ltd. CJ-T director John Brussa is an insider we like to watch. So far, he has bought four Cardinal pullbacks in 2023, including one this month. The company’s shares dropped early in November as oil and gas prices fell and after it released third-quarter esults. On Nov. 8, Mr. Brussa bought 35,000 shares between the prices of $6.75 and $6.80. He now holds 4,119,772 Cardinal shares, representing about 2.6 per cent of all shares outstanding

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.