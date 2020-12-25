Cargojet CEO and CFO sold after vaccine news

The stock of cargo services provider Cargojet Inc. (Thursday’s close $225.82) has been flying, more than doubling year-to-date on the back of the stay-at-home economy and its need for rapid business-to-household deliveries. Its shares hit an air pocket Nov. 9 when Pfizer Inc. announced positive results from the Phase 3 study for its COVID-19 vaccine. In the time since, Cargoject CFO John Kim has sold more than US$5-million worth of shares in the public market while CEO Ajay Virmanis sold more than US$95-million worth of shares in a private transaction (not on chart).
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
