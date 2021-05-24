Carson Block on Canadian stocks, broken markets and the stress of selling short

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Carson Block on Canadian stocks, broken markets and the stress of selling short

Larry MacDonald
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Carson Block, director of research and founding partner of Muddy Waters Research LLC, speaks during an interview in New York, October 16, 2014.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

When Carson Block, founder of San Francisco-based Muddy Waters Research, published a report in June, 2011, alleging Sino-Forest Corp. was a fraud, seven analysts rated it a buy and hedge-fund legend John Paulson held a major stake.

Within a year, Sino-Forest was bankrupt.

Since then, Mr. Block has analyzed and sold short many other stocks. Several bets paid off, providing testament to his knack for uncovering questionable corporate activities overlooked by others.

Story continues below advertisement

The hedge fund he founded in 2016, Muddy Waters Capital Global Opportunities Fund Ltd., has since inception earned an annualized return of roughly 19 per cent, after fees, according to Institutional Investor.

Muddy Waters, which has assets of about US$256-million, accomplished these returns by targeting mainly corporate fraud and malfeasance. Mr. Block has found that approach usually works out better than shorting companies with high valuations or poor fundamentals during a raging bull market.

But despite believing that corporate fraud and malfeasance in Canada “is right up there with other countries,” he’s been staying clear of bets against Canadian firms over the past few years.

His last short position in Canada was Manulife Financial Corp., initiated in late 2018. He argued that a lawsuit the insurer faced concerning high interest payouts tied to insurance policies could have put it at risk of significant financial damage. The case was dismissed a year later by a Canadian court.

Most of his current short campaigns (detailed on his website muddywatersresearch.com) involve U.S.- or U.K.-listed stocks that largely aren’t familiar to Canadians.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Mr. Block said he believes Canada’s uneven approach to securities regulation means, too often, unethical corporate behaviour goes unpunished.

“One reason is the decentralized regulatory system that spreads resources over so many provinces, which I believe dilutes surveillance and enforcement,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In my experience, the Ontario Securities Commission gets it,” Mr. Block adds. “But the agencies in other provinces don’t appear too interested – the relationship between the regulators and regulated seems a bit clubby in those regions, in my opinion.”

In most provinces, short sellers face an uphill battle, and “it’s not usually worth the brain damage,” Mr. Block finds. That is unfortunate because by discouraging short sellers, there could be even less incentive for the “bad apples” to be honest with investors, he says.

Mr. Block also thinks Canada is a difficult environment because of “the strong corporate lobby.” One manifestation is the number of lawyers that have carved out niches as “paid shills for companies dealing with short sellers,” as he puts it.

The lobby has also actively petitioned for curbs on short selling – even though most academic studies support the practice. Experts say it is a countervailing force against the preponderance of bullish messages and sentiment in the market, and thus helps improve its functions of providing liquidity, price discovery and the allocation of capital.

Already these basic functions are in a bad state, not only in Canada but around the world. “Stock prices now often move without reference to company fundamentals because the flow of money is increasingly guided by other imperatives,” Mr. Block asserts. “The markets are broken.”

One of the primary causes of distortion is the prevalence of passive investing – which simply directs capital to whatever stocks are in the index, in proportion to their market capitalization. So whenever a stock goes up, the passive fund needs to direct more of its inflows into the stock, prompting further price increases regardless of the fundamentals.

Story continues below advertisement

This kind of dynamic is a big factor behind the unrelenting rise in the shares of companies such as Tesla Inc., Mr. Block argues. It also likely has played a role in short squeezes, he says, like the one that occurred in January in GameStop Corp. (about a quarter of its available shares were owned by passive investors).

Another big contributor to market distortion is extremely loose monetary policies and low interest rates. This not only leads to more leverage and buying stocks on margin, but pushes balanced funds to rebalance toward stocks – as well as driving pension and endowment funds to seek higher yields in equities.

As bull markets age, more and more questionable listings make it onto the market. Recently there’s been a rush of Chinese companies with questionable accounting, blank-cheque SPACs and uneconomic IPOs. A great deal of capital is being drawn into dead ends, Mr. Block says.

All these factors have made his job more difficult to generate returns, he argues. Short sellers have a profit motive, of course. But a positive side benefit is the counterbalance to brokerages issuing mostly buy recommendations, auditors signing off on overly positive financial statements and regulators who may have capitulated to industry pressures.

It’s not easy to be a short seller and go against the bullish ethos. It can arouse fierce opposition and create a great deal of stress.

Take Mr. Block’s experience.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost daily, he receives online messages containing verbal abuse and threats of bodily harm – even the occasional death threat. Furthermore, companies hire private investigators, and even hack his computer, to gather information on him.

Mr. Block says 2018 was an especially stressful year, and he nearly quit. He was dealing with a lawsuit from one company and under investigation by two market regulators in Europe. If the latter investigations had not gone in his favour, he could have been arrested and imprisoned.

When asked how many times he has been sued, he says: “Just about every time I issue a research report, a threat of a lawsuit is implied or made. In five instances, lawsuits were actually filed. One just ended after three years and half a million dollars.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies