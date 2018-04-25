Caterpillar’s ‘high water mark’ is what investors were warned about

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Morgan Stanley strategists warned that first quarter earnings might be as good as it gets for investors in 2018 and we saw that play out with Caterpillar Inc. stock Tuesday. The company printed blowout profit numbers and the stock initially surged. Management then noted that the result could represent ‘a high water mark’ for earnings and the stock then erased its gains and headed distinctly south.

“’Good-as-It-Gets’ for Caterpillar” – Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

“Caterpillar Stock Whipsaws After Commentary Outweighs Guidance” – Investopedia

“Why this hyped-up earnings season could end up being a big disappointment for investors” – Barlow, Inside the Market (April 12)

“Worried About Caterpillar? Watch Komatsu” – Gadfly

=====

Facebook reports earnings Wednesday, and analysts will be parsing results to assess how many users deserted the platform due to privacy concerns. Shareholders are already on edge after Google’s results set off a FANG sell-off Tuesday,

“Shares of Alphabet Inc. slumped almost 5 percent as of 1:10 p.m. in New York after first-quarter results sparked concern that the internet company is embarking on a new spending binge to keep up with its biggest rivals. Other tech giants fell in tandem, with the FANG complex that also includes Facebook, Amazon and Netflix seeing almost $85 billion in market value wiped out”

“Google’s Results Spark an $85 Billion Rout for FANG Stocks” – Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

=====

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields climbing above three per cent is blamed for the late day market sell-off, but I’m not sure how much credence to give that,

“With all the focus on the 10-year Treasury yield, it’s easy to overlook the tumult that may await global investors across other asset classes… “A potential break above the 3 percent level has a lot of investors walking on eggshells,” [strategist Matt Maley at Miller Tabak & Co.] said… The greenback’s resurgence prompted the U.S. Dollar Index to poke its head above the 100-day moving average this week for the first time in 2018 … The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell in the four sessions through Monday, bringing its losses over that time period to about 7 percent. Chip stocks can’t seem to catch a break.”

“Global Markets Are Facing Major Milestones at Every Turn” – Bloomberg

=====

The U.S. dollar rally might have added significance as speculative fund managers were almost universally positioned the other way, and were likely scrambling to cover short positions,

Story continues below advertisement

““Nearly every consensual macro trade has an implicit short-dollar view built-into it,” Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist Charlie McElligott wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. “A dollar squeeze is a major risk to longs including emerging markets, crude oil, the Nasdaq, the euro, the yen and industrial metals.””

“Dollar Rebound May Inflict Pain on Crowded Trades Across Markets” – Bloomberg

“Firm bond yields push dollar to four-month high; euro struggles” – Reuters

=====

Tweet of the Day:

One big myth I keep seeing is that Ontarians are moving to Toronto. The truth is migration is going in the other direction in record numbers, due to housing shortages. pic.twitter.com/PjTCG4EVr8 — Mike P. Moffatt 🇨🇦🏅🏅 (@MikePMoffatt) April 24, 2018

Diversion: “Francis Fukuyama and the Return to the Past” – Credit-suisse.com