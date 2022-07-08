The Bank of Canada as seen on December 15, 2020. Inflationary pressures may be easing. But there is no sign yet that central banks are prepared to blink on their inflation-fighting agendas.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Will central bankers blink? For months now, the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve have been hiking interest rates and trumpeting their commitment to do whatever is needed to stamp out runaway inflation by slowing down the economy.

Rising rates – and the threat of much more drastic action to come – have already hammered stock and bond prices. And now some indicators suggest the North American economy is slowing down faster than expected.

Prices for key commodity inputs such as copper and oil have slid lower in recent weeks. Home sales are tumbling. Canada’s economy contracted slightly in May, according to early estimates from Statistics Canada. The U.S. economy is also shrinking, according to the latest reading from the GDP Now indicator calculated by the Federal Reserve of Atlanta.

Surprisingly, despite this steady trickle of downbeat news, the S&P 500 index of large U.S. stocks edged higher this week while Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index finished largely flat. The relatively upbeat tone among traders seems to be based on some perverse but plausible logic.

The argument goes like this: If the economy is already showing early signs of cooling, then central banks won’t have to take drastic action to chill things even further. Inflation will fall quickly. Sure, the economy may experience a mild recession. However, if so, policy makers will be cutting – not raising – interest rates by this time next year. Stocks and bonds will be among the ultimate beneficiaries of those lower rates.

“The market knows that the Fed can’t raise rates a lot without causing a recession,” Roberto Perli, head of global policy at investment bank Piper Sandler, wrote this week. He argues that the yields on Treasury bonds are unlikely to increase much from current levels.

For now, Mr. Perli sees a slowdown ahead for the United States, but not an outright recession. He notes that futures markets are already pencilling in significant cuts by the Fed next year – presumably a sign that it expects the battle against inflation to be largely over by that point.

All things considered, this sounds like a relatively positive mid-term outlook for stocks. But investors may want to be cautious about assuming that the road ahead will be smooth.

One reason to remain wary is that a benign outlook for interest rates depends on an extraordinary level of faith in the ability of central banks to tame inflation relatively quickly.

Inflation in the United States and Canada is running at around 8 per cent a year, its highest level in decades. Yet the bond market expects inflation to average only about 2.3 per cent a year over the next 10 years, pretty much right in line with central banks’ targets.

The gap between current inflation and long-term inflation expectations is the biggest on record. In effect, the bond market is signalling that while current inflation may be red-hot, it is utterly confident that central banks have the problem in hand.

Maybe its confidence will be justified. However, if the past year has taught us anything, it is that inflation is difficult to predict, especially at a time when so many contradictory signals are flashing.

On Friday, the U.S. reported another strong gain in jobs, as companies added another 372,000 workers to their payrolls in June. In Canada, the data were more mixed, with a surprise loss of 43,000 jobs, but also strong gains in wages.

Robust labour markets don’t really jibe with the notion that economies are slowing rapidly. For that reason, both the Bank of Canada and the Fed seem likely to persist with interest rate hikes, at least for now.

For investors, what will matter just as much as interest rates is what happens to corporate earnings. If economies are indeed slowing, earnings will reflect that downward trajectory. Lower earnings growth would not be good for stocks.

“The bear market for equities will not be complete until earnings estimates are cut towards reasonable levels,” Citigroup analysts including Jamie Fahy warned this week. The Citi crew argues the “direction of travel for growth” is clearly down. It expects companies to disappoint earnings expectations over the next few months.

James Reilly, an assistant economist at Capital Economics, makes a similar point. “We wouldn’t be surprised if the upcoming U.S. earnings season was a catalyst for earnings downgrades and the next leg down for U.S. equities,” he wrote in a note Friday. His forecast is for the S&P 500 to fall from its current level around 3,900 to about 3,400 by the end of the year.

Investors who want to retain their sanity may want to call this situation what it is: a muddle. Yes, inflationary pressures may be easing. But there is no sign yet central banks are prepared to blink on their inflation-fighting agendas. Meanwhile, the outlook for corporate earnings growth is dimming. These are good reasons to remain both patient and cautious.

