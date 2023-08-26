Is it possible central bankers got it right this time? At this point, it’s getting difficult to argue otherwise.

It’s been almost a year and a half since the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Canada and others started one of the most aggressive campaigns of interest-rate hikes on record.

In that time, inflation has been slashed from around 9 per cent to 3 per cent, in the case of the U.S. consumer price index.

Even more astonishing is what hasn’t happened. Unemployment hasn’t spiked, the housing market hasn’t tanked, consumer spending and corporate profits haven’t contracted, the stock market hasn’t suffered and the economy hasn’t gone into recession.

This flies in the face of conventional economic wisdom, which suggests that raising policy rates by five percentage points in a little over a year should act as a rather large impediment to growth and prosperity.

Last fall, about 60 per cent of economists expected a recession within the following year. Now, the U.S. economy is expected to grow by almost 6 per cent at an annualized rate in the third quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s real-time gross domestic product forecasting tool.

There are signs of a slowdown in some of Canada’s economic readings. But the economy is growing, consumer spending is steady and unemployment is low at 5.5 per cent.

There is, of course, still time to botch the whole thing.

On Friday, Fed chair Jerome Powell left further rate hikes on the table, saying that inflation remains too high and the economy too hot. That leaves lots of room for a policy error that could push the economy into a recession, as has happened plenty of times in the past.

Economists also frequently remind us that monetary policy has a built-in lag. It may take 18 months for the full impact of rate hikes to be felt. But there’s good reason to believe that delay has already played out. After all, central banks have been telegraphing their commitment to slaying inflation since March, 2022.

After badly misreading the inflationary pressures that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, central bankers undertook a campaign to vanquish inflation that is starting to look like a monumental success.

That would be a grudging concession to have to make for the many detractors of modern monetary policy.

It is not difficult to find market participants who ascribe to the idea that the Fed always overcorrects, in both directions. And they have a point.

The global pandemic saw policy makers flood the financial system with cash on a level vastly exceeding anything implemented in past crises. The Fed purchased roughly US$4-trillion worth of bonds – more than was bought in the six years spanning the global financial crisis and its aftermath. Additionally, the U.S. government committed more than US$6-trillion in fiscal support in the first year of the pandemic.

The Bank of Canada, meanwhile, made roughly $350-billion in asset purchases during the pandemic – equivalent to nearly one-quarter of the country’s GDP.

On a worldwide scale, policy makers unleashed financial shock and awe. Did they go too far? Probably. All of that liquidity fuelled an orgy of speculative excess, giving us a stock market bubble, meme stock mania, a frenzy for cryptocurrencies and, ultimately, a nasty inflationary hangover.

But that particular policy overshoot is arguably forgivable, given the cataclysmic potential of the pandemic.

It’s not quite so easy to look past the next mistake. Throughout 2021, as the economic impact of the pandemic receded, and consumer prices started to rise, central bankers kept interest rates near zero in the belief that inflation was transitory. They were quite insistent, right up to the point that inflation rose to levels not seen since the 1970s.

So, the central banks changed their stance, giving them an opportunity to get it wrong in the other direction. As the machinery of stimulus was frantically being put in reverse, the fear of overtightening grew.

To the average household, the problem of rising prices ranges somewhere between nuisance and serious budget constraint. Central bankers, on the other hand, fear and loathe inflation. About a year ago, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said it is “the most immediate threat to current and future prosperity.”

Combine that level of aversion with the inescapable lags in monetary policy, and you have a recipe for overtightening. A few years ago, former Fed chair (and current Treasury Secretary) Janet Yellen admitted as much. Many of the U.S. recessions in the postwar era have the Fed’s “fingerprints” on them, she said.

In that respect, the last comparable inflationary episode looms large. In the early-1980s, then-Fed chair Paul Volcker took a ruthless approach to fighting inflation, hiking interest rates to a record high of more than 22 per cent. The ensuing recession was brutal. Unemployment peaked at 10.8 per cent in late 1982.

Perhaps this time the Fed has successfully slain inflation, and a few ghosts in the process.