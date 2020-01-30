Central banks are not driving the market rally

 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The potential impacts of the coronavirus are still unquantifiable and commodity prices outside of precious metals are getting drilled as a result,

“@FerroTV Copper down for a record 12 straight days’ – (chart) Twitter

“@tomkeene 1960-2020 inflation-adjusted commods breaking down...again” – (chart) Twitter

“@lisaabramowicz1 Metals are poised for their worst monthly price decline since November 2015” – (chart) Twitter

“@jsblokland #Oil continues its slide” – (chart) Twitter

Canadian Counterpoint: “ Canadian oil surges amid inventory draw, Kenney's firm words” – BNN Bloomberg

***

There’s no topic that spurs investor emotion like the extent to which the Federal Reserve is supporting equity prices. Bill Dudley, Princeton scholar and former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, attempted to explain in a Bloomberg column,

“I am skeptical that the Fed’s balance-sheet expansion is having a major effect on U.S. stock prices… the notion that the Fed’s actions are fueling a stock market bubble isn’t supported by how the Fed’s T-bill purchases are affecting short-term interest rates or how the Fed’s actions are increasing liquidity in the financial system … Turning first to the impact of the Fed’s purchases on short-term interest rates -- it has been trivial … the Fed’s T-bill purchases have had only a small impact on the level of T-bill rates relative to the fed funds rate and the interest rate that the Fed pays on reserves. … when the Fed buys T-bills and increases the amount of reserves in the banking system, that liquidity can’t go elsewhere. It can move from bank to bank as households and businesses shift where they hold their bank balances.”

The key point is that when the central bank buys securities from the major banks, the funds received are not re-invested in the market. The mechanisms are complicated, which is why there’s so much emotion and confusion.

“Fed’s Repo Response Isn’t Fueling the Stock Market” – Dudley, Bloomberg

***

The Financial Times published a column this morning arguing the other side. Here’s some highlights,

“On Wednesday, Fed chairman Jay Powell put market participants on notice, reiterating that the central bank intended to slow down its interventions later this year … investors say they still fear what may happen when the Fed begins to extract itself, cautioning that there could be a sizeable sell-off in parts of the market that have seen a lift in recent months. … “Usually when they have something which has been so well-flagged, the market shouldn’t really react, because it would have already been priced in,” she said. “But this is one of those things that if and when they do it, they are still . . . going to have a negative reaction because you are physically taking the liquidity out””

“Analysts fear the market is hooked on Fed support” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has vowed to ban fracking on federal lands if elected. Norway-based energy research firm Rystad Energy published a report estimating the effects this would have on global markets,

“ If the fracking activity were to be eliminated on federal acreage … the result would be a widespread shift of capital from federal to private and state-owned acreage in a bid to replace the lost oil volumes. In other words, a potential fracking ban would likely have a little immediate impact on nationwide oil and gas production figures… From a valuation perspective, a fracking ban would theoretically affect the full acreage potential and hence negatively impact the total portfolio value for some E&Ps. Rystad Energy research indicates that as much as $36.5 billion in upstream asset value could be lost in Delaware New Mexico alone.’

“Potential us fracking ban would have little immediate impact on nationwide oil and gas production” – Rystad Energy

***

Newsletter: “Are are you guilty of The Investors’ Fallacy ?” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “ How Much Do Face Masks Help Prevent the Spread of Viruses?” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
