CEO buys as Cardinal Energy flies off its low

Over the past six months, two insiders of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (Friday’s close $2.84) spent $111,675 buying shares in the public market. The biggest buyer was oil patch veteran John Brussa, who picked up 39,000 shares at an average price of $1.98. The other,and most recent buyer, was chief executive officer Scott Ratushny, who spent $34,395. His latest was on Jan. 2 when he bought 6,000 shares between the prices of $2.59 and $2.63. At that point, the stock had rallied more than 35 per cent off its 52-week low of $1.90.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.