CEO buys as EMX Royalty consolidates

EMX Royalty Corp. generates royalties by seeking out properties which it believes it can acquire at low cost and doing early-stage exploration and partnering with companies to advance the projects in exchange for a royalty interest and pre-production payments. The stock has been in a holding pattern over the past few months and CEO David Cole has been buying. From Aug. 14 to Oct. 22, he acquired a total of 184,340 common shares an average price of $1.80.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.