CEO buys as Sprott eyes a physical copper exchange traded trust

Over the past 12 months, Sprott CEO Whitney George spent over $2.3-million buying shares in the public market. He bought the 50,470 shares at an average price of $46.51. His most recent purchase was on May 10 after Sprott (SII-T) released first-quarter results on May 8. Total assets under management ended the quarter at US$29.4-billion, up from US$25.4-billion in Q1 2023. On May 13, Sprott announced it had filed a preliminary prospectus for a proposed IPO for the Sprott Physical Copper Trust.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.