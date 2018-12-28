CEO buys at Corus Entertainment as shorts pull back

Will the remaining short sellers in Corus Entertainment Inc. stock be singing the blues in the New Year?

Based on our signals, there is a chance they may be. Generally, it is a bullish sign for a stock to see shorts reducing their positions while insiders are buying. At Corus, the short position has fallen from about 3 per cent of float in late October to under 2 per cent now. Meanwhile, company CEO Doug Murphy bought 50,000 shares at $4.65 in late November. Another officer was also buying in smaller size.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Story continues below advertisement

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.