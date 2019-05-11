CEO Leigh Hughes buying as Next Green Wave Holdings comes off its highs

California-focused cannabis firm Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange in October, 2018. Year-to-date, the stock is up about 40 per cent, but it is off its March 13 high of 78 cents.
Chief executive and chairman Leigh Hughes has made his mark as a mining dealmaker in Australia, but now he is also turning his attention and wallet to this cannabis stock. Over the past 90 days, Mr. Hughes and another director have spent a combined $279,668 buying shares in the public market.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.