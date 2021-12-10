The stock price of petroleum products marketer and refiner Parkland Corp. has lagged the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index by almost 100 per cent over the past year. Investors have likely worried that rising crude prices would affect margins. Meanwhile, logistical problems associated with the B.C. floods have also weighed on sentiment. However, our signals suggest that pessimism towards Parkland’s stock may be overdone. For example, trailing 12-months EBITDA per share is up. Importantly, insiders, including chief financial officer Marcel Teunissen, have been buying recently, perhaps betting a lot of bad news is priced in.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

