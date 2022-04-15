Industrial metals stocks have outperformed recently. The S&P/TSX Composite Metals & Mining Index is up about 30 per cent in the past six months. If bullish investor sentiment persists as we head toward summer, some of the junior miners that have lagged recently may have a chance to catch up. For example, Pan Global Resources Inc. PGZ-X has been lagging the index. The company continues work on the La Romana target at its Escacena project in Spain, and its chairman Patrick Evans has spent more than $150,000 buying shares in 2022.

stock

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research, which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

