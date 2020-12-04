Chesswood Group insiders buy as stock regains lost ground

Finance company Chesswood Group Ltd. focuses on small- and medium-sized businesses via three subsidiaries in Colorado, Texas and Toronto. On May 19, Chesswood suspended its dividend in response to COVID-19. The operating environment now appears to have improved. Last month it resumed its monthly dividend at 2 cents per share. Meanwhile, over the past month, three Chesswood insiders have spent a combined total of about $2.7-million buying shares in the public market. The biggest buyer was chief executive Ryan Marr, who spent almost $2.5-million buying company stock.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
