CI Financial’s Bill Holland is buying the stock’s rally

When we highlighted CI Financial Corp. in early March, we noted the company’s move into providing a bitcoin ETF. So far, CI has been outperforming bitcoin, with the stock up more than 25 per cent while bitcoin has stumbled. During that rocky period for the cryptocurrency, CI’s traditional Canadian business kicked in. CI has also been benefiting from an aggressive expansion strategy into the United States. Meanwhile, board chairman Bill Holland continues to buy shares. Since March 3, he has bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $19.47.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
